All the Canberra Capitals wanted for Christmas was their first WNBL win.
Unfortunately it wasn't meant to come on Wednesday night against the Perth Lynx, despite a determined effort by Jade Melbourne, who played her best game of the season.
Entering the round seven clash the Capitals were riding an unfortunate seven-game losing streak, while the Lynx were looking to break a three-game losing streak of their own.
Canberra came out with an incredible amount of energy, but a final quarter comeback from the Lynx sealed a 97-83 victory for the visitors.
Young Opals guard Melbourne had a look in her eye and when she nailed a mind-boggling first-quarter hook shot under a mountain of pressure that had her falling near the three-point line, it seemed impossible the Capitals would leave the National Convention Centre with another defeat.
Fuelled by three Weet-Bix with banana and strawberries for breakfast - as revealed at half-time in an on-court interview - Melbourne was scoring from everywhere.
From beyond the arc, mid-rangers and charging to the rim, she scored a team-high 24 points, nine rebounds and seven assists in a dominant performance that pumped up the 989 basketball fans in attendance.
The team looked hungry to get that breakthrough victory, and having lost to the Lynx in Perth just six weeks ago, this game would be a good measuring stick to see how far they had come.
Canberra coach Kristen Veal would have been proud of the comparative analysis post-game as the more vocal and visibly confident Capitals asserted themselves from the tip-off.
The starting five of Melbourne, Alex Bunton, Brittany Smart, Rae Burrell, and Nicole Munger was yet another new combination in a season of injury setbacks and player exits, and it looked like one worth keeping.
The shots were falling for Munger and Burrell, with Bunton even finding her three-point range, while on defence they rebounded well and pressed the Lynx into miss after miss.
The Capitals raced to a 10-point lead in the opening term, however let up late to go into the break tied 22-22.
Smelling blood in the water despite that fade to end the first quarter, Canberra lifted again and this time held firm to finish the half ahead 47-44.
Melbourne already had 20 points at that point, and the Lynx kept her honest in the third despite still looking very dangerous and edging close to a triple-double.
At the final quarter the Capitals had their noses in front by just one point and if they were to claim that elusive win, they'd have to keep Melbourne involved.
But Perth smothered her in the final call, and cramps slowed down the Melbourne freight train after a mammoth night.
Lynx skipper Sami Whitcomb (26 points, six assists) nearly single-handed willed Perth to ruin Canberra's party and with Chloe Bibby (28 points, eight rebounds) was instrumental in the win.
"We were just gutsy in the end," Whitcomb said post-game.
"Jade was killing us. We did a better job late there and we lifted our intensity."
The Capitals didn't have any further injuries during the game, despite cramp striking Melbourne and Burrell, but in warm-ups Emilee Whittle-Harmon appeared to injure her right knee, which forced her to sit out the game. They were also without Shaneice Swain who had to attend a family funeral in Cairns.
The Capitals will next play the Sydney Flames away on Friday night.
Perth Lynx 97 (S Whitcomb 26, C Bibby 21) bt Canberra Capitals 83 (J Melbourne 24, R Burrell 20)
Friday: Sydney Flames v Canberra Capitals at Quay Centre, 7.30pm
