APL meets with ACT government about Canberra A-League Men's team

David Polkinghorne
By David Polkinghorne
December 22 2022 - 5:30am
ACT Sports Minister Yvette Berry has met with the APL to discuss a possible Canberra A-league Men's team. Picture by Keegan Carroll

The Australian Professional Leagues have met with the ACT government to talk about its plans to expand the A-League Men's competition, with Canberra set to be nominated as a preferred new-team location.

