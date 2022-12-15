The Canberra Times
Home/News/Canberra Times app browse extra

'Concerned' Football Australia urges fans to 'focus on the bigger picture' amid A-League crisis

Melanie Dinjaski
By Melanie Dinjaski
Updated December 15 2022 - 6:16pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Western United fans celebrate their A-League Men championship win. Picture Getty Images

Football Australia are "concerned" but eager to have the controversy surrounding the A-League finals "resolved" sooner rather than later as the sport endures an intense fan backlash.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Dinjaski

Melanie Dinjaski

Sports Reporter

Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!

Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.