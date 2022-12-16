The Canberra Times
Home/News/Canberra Times app browse extra
Analysis

Canberra United left without a voice in APL's A-League grand final discussions

Caden Helmers
By Caden Helmers
December 16 2022 - 11:40am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Canberra United has been left without a voice in the discussion as the APL board comes under fire for selling grand finals. Picture by Stuart Walmsley

It's like hearing that rattling noise in your car before you turn up the volume to drown it out and pretend the problem doesn't exist.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caden Helmers

Caden Helmers

Sports Journalist

My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.

Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.