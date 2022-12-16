Then turn to Grace Maher on that same plane. Remember when you sat in the McKellar Park stands as a starry-eyed youngster, watching Heyman score two goals in a grand final at home? Yeah, won't be happening for you. What about the time you helped Canberra to another title - as the youngest player in the club's history, no less - this time in Perth when you stunned the hometown favourites? It was great, but you're not doing it again.