The Australian Professional Leagues is keen for Capital Football to join the city's journey to the A-League Men's competition, flagging the prospect of Canberra United male and female teams coming together under one banner.
Canberra's professional men's soccer dreams will become a reality in 2024-25 after the APL settled on Canberra and Auckland as its expansion locations.
But while the city hasn't had a men's team in 22 years, Canberra United - the only women's standalone team in the A-Leagues - established itself as one of the strongest women's soccer brands in Australia despite on-field struggles in recent years.
Ivan Slavich, who led the A-League4Canberra bid in 2008, is now the chief executive of Capital Football. Capital Football has owned the Canberra United A-League Women's licence since becoming a foundation club in 2008.
It's likely Capital Football will relinquish control to form a strong joint venture.
"It's an exciting opportunity because this is about investment in women's football as well, not just men's," said Canberra A-League driver Michael Caggiano.
"This is recognising value in the women's program like never before. This is an opportunity to take them to the next level."
New head of the A-Leagues Nick Garcia added: "There will be no expansion in the A-League without a women's team [as well].
"Canberra United is a great opportunity for investors coming because it's a proof point of a thriving football economy and a team that's already working. It's a step forward."
APL chief executive Danny Townsend said they had been working with Capital Football about building on what the two-time A-League Women's champions had created.
"We've had those conversations since the beginning of this journey," Townsend said.
"The brand and the colours, and all of those sorts of things, are on the table to continue on. It would probably be remiss if we didn't consider it as a path forward. We're building a men's team around a women's program, which is different to what we've done in the past."
I started in journalism because I loved sport and wanted to write about something of deep interest to me. As sports editor that has developed into a passion for breaking news, holding people accountable and being an honest voice in the sport community. Email: chris.dutton@canberratimes.com.au
