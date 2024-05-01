Police hunt for gang members after brazen teenager bashing in Gungahlin

Police are seeking to track down and identify a gang of youths who chased down and assaulted a young man, aged in his mid-teens, outside Marketplace Gungahlin last month.
The public incident occurred around 3pm on Wednesday, April 10, and police believe there were potentially dozens of witnesses but as yet, very few have come forward.
The gang followed the young man around the nearby interchange for a period of time, shouting at him.
The victim fled to the marketplace but the gang pursued and cornered him, and struck him in the head several times, causing facial injuries.
Anyone who may be able to identify any of the youths involved in the assault, has mobile phone vision of the incident or any information which can assist police is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website. Please quote reference number 7721367.
