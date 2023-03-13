Big numbers and big minutes. Canberra Raiders coach Ricky Stuart wanted to see what Trey Mooney could do with a big stint in the NSW Cup and the young gun responded.
He put his hand up to face the Cronulla Sharks in what's shaping as a massive game for the 0-2 Green Machine at Canberra Stadium on Sunday.
Stuart needs to replace Ata Mariota on the bench, with the young prop set to miss the next 4-6 weeks due to a broken hand.
That's on top of the absence of Josh Papali'i (calf), who was unlikely to return for the Sharks game.
Mooney ran for 174 metres, with four tackle busts and he also made 28 tackles in his 63 minutes in the NSW Cup's 24-18 loss to the North Sydney Bears at Kippax on Sunday.
Raiders recruit Hohepa Puru also had a massive game - 224m and 36 tackles in 73 minutes at lock - but as a development player he can't play until after round 10.
Puru joined the Raiders in the off-season from the Penrith Panthers, with the 20-year-old yet to make his NRL debut.
Peter Hola was another option, but Sunday was his first game back from a calf injury and he might need some more miles in his legs.
Raiders NSW Cup coach Justin Giteau was unsure what Stuart was thinking when it came to replacing Mariota - whether it would be another middle or perhaps an outside back.
That could open the door for someone like James Schiller to come into the 17.
"We're a bit light on in the middle at the moment ... 'Stick' wanted to see [Trey] play big minutes, get his fitness up, in case he gets a call up in the NRL," Giteau said.
"I don't know where Stick's going - sometimes he takes outside backs as well [on the bench].
"If he chooses to take a middle then Trey would probably be the obvious choice at this stage.
"[Puru], he can't play NRL until after round 10 any because he's a developmental player.
"I guess Trey's the obvious choice if Stick decides he needs another middle and he certainly won't let him down."
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
