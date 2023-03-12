If a winless start to the season wasn't bad enough, the Canberra Raiders have been dealt another massive injury blow in the wake of their disappointing 20-14 round two NRL loss to the Redcliffe Dolphins.
Raiders prop Ata Mariota has broken his hand and will miss between four and six weeks.
It further hits the Green Machine's forward stocks, Josh Papali'i unlikely to return from a calf injury in time for their round-three clash against the Cronulla Sharks at Canberra Stadium next Sunday.
Papali'i could return for round four, while star fullback Xavier Savage is also still a few weeks away from returning from a broken jaw.
Mariota went off for treatment on a nasty cut to his eye in the Dolphins loss, but was able to return 15 minutes later.
But the news wasn't so good on Sunday with the young prop set to spend an extended stint on the sideline.
It's a big blow for the 21-year-old, who was looking comfortable at the top level.
Raiders coach Ricky Stuart has Trey Mooney and Peter Hola, who played NSW Cup on Sunday, to call on to cover Mariota's absence.
"Mariota's got a broken hand. He's out for four to six weeks," Stuart said.
"No [Papa] won't be [back], unfortunately. It's a massive blow to the start of [Ata's] NRL career and he's been playing very good football."
The Raiders will also monitor how Corey Horsburgh (knee and ankle) pulls up this week.
He was the victim of a Jeremy Marshall-King hip-drop tackle and needed to go off for treatment, but he was able to come back on and finish the game.
In little comfort to the Green Machine, the Dolphins hooker has been offered a two-game ban for an early guilty plea.
He was also sin-binned for the incident.
MORE CANBERRA RAIDERS NEWS:
Dolphins lock Tom Gilbert was also offered a $3000 fine for an early plea for a chicken wing tackle on Pasami Saulo.
He faces a two-game ban if he challenges it and loses.
The Raiders were still scratching their heads over why Gilbert's try, where he manhandled Matt Timoko in the lead-up, was allowed to stand, and why Nick Cotric's disallowed try was ruled a knock-on when he appeared to bat the ball backwards while contesting a Jamal Fogarty kick.
Both Mariota and Redcliffe halfback Sean O'Sullivan were cleared of their reports for a crusher tackle and shoulder charge, respectively.
While the Raiders have lost both their opening games, Stuart felt they weren't far off clicking.
"That hip-drop, he's got a sore knee and ankle from it, but he was able to come back on," he said.
"He got treatment after the game with it. But all-in-all, the effort and our football at the moment has been very good.
"It's just a couple of little things we're not nailing and a couple of things that aren't going our way that are costing us, and we've just got to make sure we keep our confidence and belief and we'll turn it around."
NRL - ROUND 3
Sunday: Canberra Raiders v Cronulla Sharks, Canberra Stadium, 6.15pm.
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
