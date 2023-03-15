The impending arrival of a new A-League Men's team in Canberra is set to add fuel to the stadium debate fire as ACT Chief Minister Andrew Barr continues to mull redevelopment plans.
ACT Senator David Pocock hopes the Australian Professional Leagues' decision to expand into Canberra will put a Civic stadium back on Barr's agenda.
But the APL says it won't follow the same route as the AFL in Tasmania, adamant a new rectangular venue is a nice to have rather than a requirement of Canberra joining the competition.
The A-League has been the missing link to Barr's Civic stadium vision over the past decade and the expansion plans means there will be year-round content at a rectangular stadium.
Barr's preference has been shifted to rebuilding Canberra Stadium at Bruce, but there is a push to have a convention centre and stadium precinct on the site of the Civic pool, and a new option at Commonwealth Park is also being floated in back channels.
Barr met with APL boss Danny Townsend last month to discuss the expansion plan, as well as giving an update on the stadium progress.
NRL, Super Rugby and A-League games will be played at Canberra Stadium for at least the next decade while the decision-making, planning and building processes take place.
"We want to work collaboratively with the government and a new stadium is certainly part of the future," Townsend said.
"We won't come in and bang the table saying we want this or we want that. We want to work with the region to get the outcome the region needs. A Civic downtown stadium would be amazing, but we can't determine that and it's certainly not a prerequisite.
"There are already enough positive parts in Canberra that we're confident it will work either way."
The AFL is trying to strong-arm the Tasmania and federal governments into committing funding to a new stadium in Hobart before official awarding the state a team in the competition.
So far the federal government has delayed a decision on whether to contribute up to $350 million.
The ACT government has been working with the Australian Sports Commission about the future of the 64 hectare AIS campus at Bruce, with Barr keen to reinvest in the area if the parties can strike a deal.
The commission owns Canberra Stadium and the AIS Arena, which has been closed for three years but has started the tender process for repair works before a planned reopening at the end of this year.
Asked about the A-League Men's expansion, Pocock said: "It's great to hear the announcement of an A-League Men's team to join Canberra United - one of the most successful women's teams and a team we're so proud of as Canberrans.
"It clearly strengthens the case for a city stadium. All the talk we've heard from the ACT government since they moved away from wanting a city stadium doesn't take into account the rise of women's sport.
"... It's a big piece of infrastructure that will set up the city centre for the future. No one wants a Homebush in Canberra that people begrudgingly go out to rather than somewhere you can go and enjoy.
"...We're a growing city and these sorts of infrastructure projects, it's so important that we get them right. The stadium is coming to the end of its life regardless of what we think, and so it's going to take investment. Let's put that investment where it's really going to serve us in the future."
The ACT government has tried to make NRL and Super Rugby games more attractive for fans this year, slashing the price of food and creating a new pre and post-game entertainment precinct.
The A-League is hoping to have an average crowd of around 9000 for games in Canberra to start with as the new team establishes itself in the summer market.
Barr has raised the limited use of a stadium as one of the main reasons for delaying investment, which is set to cost Canberrans up to $700 million.
The Brumbies play seven or eight home games each year while the Canberra Raiders get 12 or 13, pending finals involvement.
Barr said using a venue in the city for just 20 weekends of the year would be unviable. But the addition of another 12 or 13 A-League Men's games all of a sudden makes it more attractive for the Civic market.
Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au
I started in journalism because I loved sport and wanted to write about something of deep interest to me. As sports editor that has developed into a passion for breaking news, holding people accountable and being an honest voice in the sport community. Email: chris.dutton@canberratimes.com.au
Adrian Rollins is economics correspondent for the Canberra Times
