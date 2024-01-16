'Very positive': A-League boss says Canberra men's team is close

Commissioner Nick Garcia has stoked the Canberra A-League Men's fire for the first time this year, adamant the city will have a team ready to play in a season that starts in just 10 months.
Fuelling speculation investors for the team are ready to sign a deal, potentially by the end of the month, A-Leagues boss Garcia swatted away concerns the expansion team was at risk of being left behind.
He instead pointed to the established Canberra United brand and the previous work of Michael Caggiano's bids as the reason why a new franchise would hit the ground running ahead of its debut later this year.
The Australian Professional Leagues flagged Canberra and Auckland as their preferred expansion locations almost a year ago and said it wanted both teams ready to play in the 2024-25 season.
The Auckland plan has progressed, with American billionaire Bill Foley winning the licence and the club appointing officials and coaches to begin the process.
Canberra's A-League Men's ambitions, however, have moved at a slower pace and timelines have continually changed during the search for a $25 million backer.
It's understood the APL has been working with Capital Football and the existing Canberra United women's - the only standalone female team in the competition - to ensure there would be a smooth transition to a new owner for next season.
There have been suggestions Tasmanian expansion could supplant moves to put a team in the capital, but Garcia was confident a deal could be finalised in the coming weeks.
"I'm very positive about Canberra right now," Garcia said. "We're in advanced discussions with a party for Canberra."
The owners of the Canberra men's side are expected to take over the running of the women's club, which is currently administered by Capital Football.
Canberra players are growing concerned about the delays given none have been able to start negotiations about contracts beyond next season.
The same concerns apply to the potential Canberra men's side, with existing clubs and Auckland ready to start negotiations with off-contract players.
But Garcia points to Canberra's existing infrastructure as proof the new franchise would not be left behind in the transfer market.
"It's important to understand that Canberra has a women's team already, it's not a cold start," Garcia said.
"There's a women's team, there's structure around the club, there's a brand. A lot of that's stood up. You're adding a men's team - it's not like Auckland.
"The other thing is because there's definitely been other bids for an A-League licence out of Canberra, so much work and public support has already been done. So they'll move really fast when they're in."
Caggiano's previous bids for an A-League expansion licence included gathering fan support, speaking to potential sponsors and striking a deal with the ACT government.
ACT Chief Minister Andrew Barr has approved written confirmation of financial support for a new team, while the bid team has been in constant contact with fans about expansion prospects and timelines.
The arrival of a men's A-League franchise would also strengthen Barr's pursuit of a new stadium plan in Canberra, despite ditching his own vision to build a venue on the site of the Civic pool.
Barr has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Australian Sports Commission to work together on a revitalisation of the AIS precinct, which will include either a refurbished Canberra Stadium or a new venue.
The future of that agreement, however, hinges on a federal government report into the future location of the entire AIS campus. The report was expected to be handed to Infrastructure Minister Catherine King and Sport Minister Anika Wells last year, but its completion has been delayed until the end of January.
The Canberra women's team trains at the AIS and there are plans to build a $33.5 million Home of Football at Throsby, which would act as a community football and A-League Women's home.
The men's team would likely use the AIS as a starting base for training and facilities, but it's unclear if it would also be included in the Home of Football plans or find another home.
While Canberra's future is yet to be finalised, Garcia hinted that deals for Perth Glory, who are in receivership, and Newcastle Jets - who have been propped up by rival clubs for the best part of four years - are nearing completion.
That news will be particularly welcomed by Glory boss Alen Stajcic, who last week lashed out at the APL for not allowing him to strengthen his squad in the January transfer window.
The first casualty of the uncertainty surrounding Perth was midfielder Oli Bozanic, who announced on Monday his loan deal with the club would not be extended as a result of Glory's financial predicament.
"On Newcastle, they are in advanced stages of negotiations," Garcia said, adding that Perth's receivers KordaMentha are "in negotiations, which we expect to conclude quite soon.
"They have a timeline that is very aggressive."
