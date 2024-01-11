Why Canberra's men's A-League bid is starting to affect women's team

Canberra United players are getting "nervous" as ongoing A-League men's delays cast doubt over their contract situations and forces them to consider other playing options.
The Australian Professional Leagues are yet to green light an A-League men's expansion team in the capital, despite plans for the team to join the competition at the end of the year.
The new ownership group is expected to also take ownership of the Canberra women's team, which is currently run by Capital Football.
But with two months left in the women's season, Canberra is in danger of being left behind as rival teams plan for the future while United and Capital Football sit in the A-League dark.
The A-Leagues had initially hoped to have Canberra men's plans finalised by the end of June, before revising the timeline to mid September and then mid December.
So far the targets for launching a team have been missed, while the other preferred expansion location team in Auckland has an investor and has appointed a coach.
The expansion and ownership uncertainty has shadowed Canberra's women season, and players have not been immune to it as the team embark on the second half of their title campaign.
"Some of the girls are nervous about their futures. That's definitely playing on some minds without a doubt," United coach Njegosh Popovich said.
"I've tried to keep that grounded as much as I can.
"We don't know anything. There's little news coming out at the present time.
"All we can do is just wait and keep our fingers crossed that it happens sooner rather than later."
Popovich said the ongoing lack of clarity over the A-League expansion plans could make it difficult to attract and re-sign players for next season, revealing that other clubs are already plotting their recruitment for 2024-25.
United are trying to remain focused on their jobs on the pitch, but with the women's game expanding globally, competition to sign top players has never been greater.
Though Popovich supports bringing an A-League men's team to Canberra, he also hopes the expansion delays don't hurt the existing women's team.
"We don't want to be left behind the eight-ball at the end of the season, not knowing what our future looks like," he said.
"Most players have already started negotiations for next year, so it's a big challenge for Canberra."
United are set to travel up the Hume Highway to Sydney to face Adelaide on Saturday in the league's first edition of Unite Round.
The special event will see all men's and women's A-League teams descend on the Harbour City for 12 matches at three venues from Friday to Sunday.
Canberra still hold hopes of climbing the ladder to get back into finals contention, and being undefeated in their last three matches has helped. But they need to win, and the team know it.
"Unfortunately we didn't convert those three games into wins. I'm hoping that a win is just around the corner. That should turn our season around, and give confidence to the girls," Popovich said.
Meanwhile, Capital Football's search for a new chief executive officer continues. Several candidates have been interviewed and there's hope they will appoint a new boss in the coming weeks.
Canberra United v Adelaide United at Leichhardt Oval, Saturday 5pm
