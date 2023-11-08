Canberra United captain Michelle Heyman believes it's "about time" the club separated from Capital Football, and is hopeful that potential new owners will take the team forward like never before.
Two investor groups toured United's facilities and spoke to key stakeholders last week as Canberra's expansion bid to land an A-League Men's team gains steam.
A new ownership group would not just launch the men's A-League team, but also take over the women's side, which has been run by Capital Football since 2008.
Heyman is upbeat about what fresh investment into Canberra United will mean for the women's game and the growth of soccer in the region.
"It's going to be a big positive shift for Canberra United," the skipper said.
"I believe that us being the only women's standalone club in Australia is a very powerful thing, but we do need men's support.
"Our women's team support a men's team coming through and it would be a really nice bond to share."
While Heyman does have some apprehension, she can see how a men's side and new owners could lift the current women's set-up at United, where Capital Football has made significant financial losses recently.
She just wants to ensure the women's team aren't forgotten or take a backseat to the men.
"It's about time. I think we need to step away from Capital Football and we need to become our own business," Heyman said.
"Having a men's team could help benefit us as well.
"I do believe that whoever comes in and takes over will know the history of Canberra United and would want to support the women, because we are the ones who first made this club.
"We've been here from day-dot, and this is ours, and they're just joining our team."
Heyman wants to see equal treatment between the men and women - should the expansion bid be approved - and also wants new owners to support equal pay for players and coaching staff of both teams.
Currently the average A-League Men salary is approximately over $150,000, while minimum wage for A-League Women players is $25,000.
On Wednesday Football Australia announced a new four-year collective bargaining agreement for the Matildas and Socceroos, which includes an enhanced scaled revenue share between both teams for major tournaments like the World Cup.
Off the back of the World Cup in Australia in July and August, women's soccer has never had greater momentum, and Heyman wants any new owners to embrace that.
"I would love for my team to be treated as professional athletes, because that's what we deserve," she said.
"We've been fighting for a very long time and now you can see the shift in women's sport. We have the upper hand at the moment.
"I just would like everyone to actually have this as a full-time job, so we can create something special. Because it's very difficult to juggle multiple things.
"We do this because of the love of the game. So to be able to focus full time on our passion and our ability, it would only be able to help us soar.
"It's about doing it right, and not having a men's and a women's side, but to be Canberra United."
As the face of Canberra United now, Heyman is committed to doing whatever possible to spruik the men's and women's team under new ownership, and is confident that the capital will get behind the A-League expansion.
"I'm excited for it. I didn't think I would ever say that, but it's been 16 years without a men's team and I think we need help," she said.
"We need a change and maybe this is the way to go and fingers crossed it is a positive move."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.