The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

ACT Government to ensure Canberra A-League investors are legitimate

Cameron Mee
By Cameron Mee
November 3 2023 - 4:32pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

ACT Sports Minister Yvette Berry has declared the government will do their due diligence before giving investors in a Canberra A-League Men's team their tick of approval.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cameron Mee

Cameron Mee

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter at the Canberra Times

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.