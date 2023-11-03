ACT Sports Minister Yvette Berry has declared the government will do their due diligence before giving investors in a Canberra A-League Men's team their tick of approval.
The Canberra Times on Thursday revealed two groups of potential backers spent time in the city this week touring facilities and meeting with officials.
The new A-League Men's side is expected to receive funding from the ACT government, in line with the other sporting teams based in the capital.
Berry said the government had yet to meet with the investors, but said they will ensure the club's future owners are legitimate before committing their support.
"The whole idea is that the government can see and have some certainty around what that's gong to look like," Berry said. "Who are these investors? It can't just be we think people are interested, we actually want to see ink on paper and those commitments made and be legitimate."
The battle for an elite men's soccer team in the ACT has stretched on for more than 20 years since the demise of the old Canberra Cosmos.
ACT officials have made numerous bids to gain entry to the A-League Men's competition, with the organisation finally giving their tick of approval in March, when Canberra and Auckland were identified as the preferred locations for the next round of expansion.
Now, the challenge is finding investors willing to stump up $25 million to secure entry for the 2024-25 season.
The Auckland licence was recently purchased by USA billionaire William Foley.
A-League chiefs are hoping the situation will be finalised before the end of the year in order to ensure the team can play a role in the January transfer window as they look to build a roster for next season.
Should officials get the team set up, Berry said it will be a major boost for Canberra soccer fans.
"The football community has had a lot of promises made to them," she said. "If this is getting them closer to having an A-League Men's team in the ACT, that's an excellent sign."
