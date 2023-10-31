The Canberra Times
Police accused of lying in Latrell Mitchell, Jack Wighton fighting hearing

TP
By Tim Piccione
Updated October 31 2023 - 3:15pm, first published 12:16pm
A barrister has loudly lambasted the police officer who oversaw the arrest of NRL stars Jack Wighton and Latrell Mitchell, before the sergeant agreed it appeared he had given "false evidence".

TP

Tim Piccione

Court reporter

Tim is a journalist with the Canberra Times covering the ACT courts. He came to the nation's capital via the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. Contact: tim.piccione@canberratimes.com.au.

