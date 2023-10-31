A barrister has loudly lambasted the police officer who oversaw the arrest of NRL stars Jack Wighton and Latrell Mitchell, before the sergeant agreed it appeared he had given "false evidence".
The supervising police officer has been giving key evidence in Wighton and Mitchell's ACT Magistrates Court hearing after the pair allegedly fought in public earlier this year, a charge they both deny.
Mitchell has also denied affray and resisting a public official charges, while Wighton pleaded guilty to failing to comply with an exclusion notice.
"Sorry Jack, if that's what happened, mate. I thought I saw something different," the man directly said to Wighton in court.
The officer had previously told the court he saw Wighton with "clenched fists", looking angry, holding another man and "doing antisocial things", at Civic's Fiction nightclub.
This testimony was given to justify why the former Canberra Raider was asked to leave the club on his 30th birthday and then given an exclusion direction from the city area, kicking off further alleged offending .
"What I saw appears to have not happened. It appears my memory has failed me," Sergeant Power said on Tuesday after nightclub and police footage of the incident was played from multiple angles, contradicting his evidence.
Wighton's barrister, Steven Boland, accused the police officer of deliberately giving "wildly inaccurate evidence" and said he had "grossly mischaracterised" what the NRL player had done.
"This total and utter fantasy that you dreamt up to justify everything that happened from the moment you kicked this man, and functionally the rest of the 30th birthday, out of the club," Mr Boland said.
"Are we looking at perjury here? Are you deliberately lying under oath?
"You've invented a whole scenario that didn't happen."
Sergeant Power defended himself during the heated exchange, telling the court he only recounted what he thought he saw happened.
"It wasn't intentional. I would never mislead the court. I apologise," he said.
"I don't know what to say. I don't lie."
The police officer said he was still confident he saw Wighton acting aggressively in the club.
Mr Boland argued his client being kicked out of the nightclub was "completely unlawful" and said officers had frog-marched the man outside, as seen on video, like a "common criminal".
The barrister said Sergeant Power ignored the "independent eye-witness account" of a Fiction security guard, who was asked why he hadn't kicked out Wighton and another man.
"No, no, no, I think they're friends. They know each other," the security guard is heard saying on police body-worn camera footage.
The court has also heard from Mr Boland and Jack Pappas, barrister for Mitchell, that the NRL players' ensuing arrests were unlawful.
Further footage of Mitchell's arrest, soon after he and Wighton allegedly fought on Bunda Street, was played for the court on Tuesday,
The video showed Mitchell in visible distress, with at least three police officers pinning him down, face-first, on the road.
MORE COURT AND CRIME NEWS:
Several people, including Canberra Raiders veteran Elliot Whitehead, are recorded on body-worn camera protesting with police officers during the arrest.
"They're out of order," Mr Whitehead is heard saying.
A woman, off camera, is also heard saying: "Why is he on the ground, can someone please explain that?"
"That's f---ing police brutality ... that's f---ing racist," a female voice was recorded saying.
Wighton was arrested soon after it is said he ignored further police requests to leave the area.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.