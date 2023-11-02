Canberra is edging closer to having that elusive A-League Men's team with two potential investors touring facilities and speaking to stakeholders in the capital this week.
While it's far from a done deal, it's a massively positive step for Canberra's chances of fielding a team in the A-League Men's 2024-25 season.
It comes in the wake of Auckland landing an owner last month to become the 13th ALM team.
Canberra is now close to becoming the 14th team and it's hoped a deal can be done by the end of November.
The Canberra Times believes two investor groups are currently in Canberra touring the training and playing facilities available to use in the ACT.
Both groups are believed to be international football investors with links to overseas clubs.
They've been to the AIS - a potential initial training base until something more permanent can be found - as well as Canberra Stadium, where they'd become the third tenant along with the ACT Brumbies and Canberra Raiders.
Both parties have also met with key stakeholders - including the ACT government and Canberra United.
It's hoped the new owners will also take on A-League Women's side Canberra United to form one A-League powerhouse.
Canberra United currently trains at the AIS, but it's hoped they'll move to the Home of Football at Throsby - if that's ever completed.
There's room for an ALM team to also be based at the site, while the University of Canberra and a greenfield site at Stromlo have been mooted as other options.
It's believed Michael Caggiano, a Canberra A-League bid director, was leading some of the visits, but he's been uncontactable.
The Canberra Times have also contacted the A-Leagues for comment.
A Canberra owner needs to be found in time for the team to take part in the January transfer window, which would ideally mean by early December.
That will allow them to start signing players in the New Year to begin their maiden ALM campaign the following season.
It would mark Canberra's return to the top flight of Australian soccer for the first time since 2001 when the Canberra Cosmos ceased to exist.
The Cosmos were part of the now defunct National Soccer League - the precursor to the ALM - for six seasons from 1995 until 2001.
There's been a spate of recent interest in the A-Leagues, USA billionaire William Foley adding an Auckland A-League team to his portfolio - which already included NHL side Vegas Golden Knights, English Premier League club AFC Bournemouth and French Ligue 1 team FC Lorient.
Perth Glory has new owners, Melbourne property moguls Robert Brij and John Nekic taking over the club, which had been in administration.
The Newcastle Jets have also gone on the market, KordaMentha taking charge of the sale.
