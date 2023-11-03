The greats were sprinkled around Canberra Stadium. Stephen Larkham, George Smith, Joe Roff and Rod Macqueen blending into the sea of ACT Brumbies champions.
Their presence, and everyone else in the stands to farewell club stalwart Garry Quinlivan, was a reminder of what made the Brumbies different. What made them special in 1996. And what makes them special now.
But it was also a subtle reminder to Rugby Australia about why the Brumbies need to be protected.
Inaugural captain Brett Robinson said as much in his eulogy. Not in an aggressive or bullish way, but by subtly pointing out the how Quinlivan embodied the Brumbies' values.
"Trust, respect and humility - that was Quinzo. He grounded everyone," Robinson said.
"That needs to be treasured. It needs to be protected. It needs to be supported in Australian rugby. This is a special place, it's recognised globally. The people, the culture, the Quinzo's of the world. It's a factory that underpins the game in Australia."
It wasn't lost on anyone that the turnout for Quinlivan's funeral was also a timely reminder to Rugby Australia officials about the value of the Brumbies.
With Rugby Australia boss Phil Waugh paying his respects in the crowd, and centralisation discussions bubbling away in the background, the long list of greats in attendance highlighted the Brumbies rise from humble beginnings to Wallabies production line.
Robinson reeled off their Super Rugby titles and personnel contribution to Australian rugby. An RA president, an RA chair, an RA chief executive, three Wallabies coaches and multiple assistants, three heads of high performance, a team manager, a chief medical officer, two Wallabies doctors, nine Test captains and 90 Wallabies representatives.
"Not bad for a bunch of 'castoffs, misfits and rejects'," Robinson said.
Many hope Rugby Australia officials tap into what the Brumbies have created, rather than diluting it via the centralisation process.
Robinson - a supporter of high-performance centralisation - has been involved in the game at almost every level from playing to board duties and a stint at World Rugby.
His reminder about the values of the Brumbies could be heeded by those in charge at head office these days.
The game is in turmoil, the Wallabies are struggling, centralisation plans are divisive and yet we still don't have a clear idea of what Australian rugby's values are.
Maybe that could be a starting point for a reset before rushing in a coach and continuing a takeover bid of Super Rugby franchises.
Quinlivan's death gave Robinson a chance to "pause and reflect on the importance of values in generating high performing cultures" like the Brumbies did in those early days.
"The ACT Rugby Union had neither the scale or the resources of NSW and Queensland," Robinson said.
"But through the passion, enthusiasm and dedication of the Canberra rugby community, led by David Lewis as president and Bert Hunt and then Mark Sinderberry as CEOs, they worked with our foundation coach Rod Macqueen to start this new team from a blank sheet of paper.
"They knew we didn't have the advantages of our bigger competitors but that we could compete on culture.
"Our Brumbies culture is the way we do things around here, or to quote the great Bernard Fanning from Powderfinger, 'It's the sound we make when we all come together'.
"Rod made it clear from day one that we would not be held back by the old but always have the courage to chase the new. Many of us took big chances to come here but we all had one thing in common. We wanted to create something special.
"Our culture was, and remains today, a culture committed to the team and not the individual. A culture about competing hard and showing respect to everyone we meet. It is a culture that is the very spirit of Garry Quinlivan.
"Our mission from day one at the Brumbies was to strengthen Australian rugby by producing more Wallabies, more coaches, more support staff, and more administrators and more supporters. To grow the game and be a force for good. Our mission was to help Australian rugby become a genuine world power on an ongoing basis.
"It's been on Quinzo's 28-year watch, and through his daily protection and nurturing of our Brumbies core values and culture that we have produced teams that have been to 12 semi-finals, seven finals, winning three times."
