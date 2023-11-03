The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Canberra Racing's former CEO Andrew Clark sues for workplace bullying, harassment

David Polkinghorne
By David Polkinghorne
Updated November 3 2023 - 4:07pm, first published 4:06pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Canberra Racing's former chief executive is suing the club over claims he was harassed and bullied to the point he had suicidal thoughts and needed to take anti-depressant medication.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
David Polkinghorne

David Polkinghorne

Sports journo

Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.