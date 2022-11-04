Canberra Racing Club board member Duncan Edghill has resigned just days after a plan to demolish Thoroughbred Park was published, citing a "perceived conflict of interest" because he also works for the ACT government.
The club was blindsided this week when a draft government development strategy for the inner north included two options for the future of horse racing in Canberra.
One was to rezone land around Thoroughbred Park to approve the residential and commercial development proposed by the racing club to help it become financially self-sustainable.
The other was to develop all the land and put green space where the race track is, with no alternative option for where horse racing would exist in the capital.
Edghill is the boss of the ACT's infrastructure department - Major Projects Canberra - and was previously in charge of the first stage of light rail.
He was also the racing club treasurer and had been working with the committee to get a Thoroughbred Park masterplan approved for the past two years.
The government and the racing club have previously dismissed concerns about a conflict of interest.
But the latest development plan led to Edghill's resignation just weeks after a board election at the annual general meeting.
Canberra Racing Club chairman Les Boag said: "Given Duncan's role in ACT government and recent developments, he has voluntarily resigned from the committee to avoid any possible perceived conflict of interest and this morning I accepted his resignation on behalf of the club.
"I would like to thank Duncan for his tireless, dedicated and valued efforts as treasurer and committee-person and wish him all the best for the future."
The racing club has a 60-year lease on the Thoroughbred Park site and has been fending off attacks from the ACT Greens, who want to end public funding to the industry.
It has sparked concerns for those within the industry, with the government flagging the end to public funding when the existing memorandum of understanding expires in 2027.
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
