ACT Chief Minister Andrew Barr has officially kiboshed Civic Stadium as an option, but has put Exhibition Park back on the agenda as a potential site.
Barr also shot down the viability of ANU North Oval and Southwell Park because of "significant obstacles" like Sullivans Creek running through the middle of them.
The Chief Minister was questioned about Canberra stadium venues at the standing committee on Thursday.
He said a Civic Stadium was no longer an option for the government due to the $200 million he said it would cost to move Parkes Way so the venue could fit on the Civic pool site.
While delivering a death knell for Civic under a Barr government, the Chief Minister rekindled Exhibition Park as an option.
He reiterated redeveloping the existing Canberra Stadium was his preferred option, but if that wasn't viable then Exhibition Park was his No.2.
That rebirth gives Barr some of his bargaining power back when it comes to dealing with the Australian Sports Commission and the federal government.
While he never officially removed Exhibition Park as an option, his announcement of a Canberra Stadium rebuild as his main goal decreased his leverage in acquiring the land where it resides.
Barr said the only reason a Canberra Stadium redevelopment wouldn't be viable was if the ACT government didn't take ownership of the land it was built on, which currently belonged to the ASC.
"That option, having been thoroughly explored through feasibility, has now been removed from the list of potential future options," Barr said of a Civic Stadium.
"The Bruce option has always remained in the mix and it is preferred over Exhibition Park, but Exhibition Park remains the final fall-back option should the Bruce option not be viable."
There has been lots of community discussion about alternate venues in Turner and Southwell Park - with both venues big enough.
But Barr shot both of them down due to the difficulties of both sites.
They both have a creek running through them, while ANU North Oval wasn't government owned.
"Both of those have major flood plains. Sullivans Creek runs through the middle. I don't see either would be suitable," Barr said.
"The locations are clearly, but one is a major community sporting precinct so removing the land for an elite sporting facility would have flow-on implications, but I think the major issue is the fact that it's a flood plain.
"The other site [ANU North] is not owned by the territory. It is not a large site and it is in a flood zone as well."
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times.
