Killer has 11 days added to non-parole period for damaging cop car

A killer's non-parole period has been extended by 11 days after the man damaged a police car while trying to help his partner escape arrest.
The man's previous girlfriend, Laura Crncevic, died in 2021, on the night of their anniversary when he carelessly injected her with a stronger-than-usual dosage of heroin.
During the 2023 police investigation into Ms Crncevic's death, her killer, Christopher Weaver, committed a series of crimes with his new partner, Hayley Moore Ross.
In the ACT Magistrates Court on Wednesday, Weaver was sentenced for damaging a police vehicle, failing to stop a motor vehicle for police, resisting a territory public official, and failing to appear after a bail undertaking.
The 40 year old had previously pleaded guilty to these charges.
In April 2024, Weaver was handed a four-year-one-month-and-15-day jail sentence for the killing of Ms Crncevic. The sentence was backdated for time already spend behind bars.
On Wednesday, magistrate Robert Cook added two months to Weaver's total sentence and 11 days to the inmate's non-parole period for the 2023 crimes.
Weaver will be eligible for parole in August 2025, but the ACT Supreme Court previously said his release may be up in the air.
A judge had described Weaver's time in custody as "problematic", stating the man had received several sanctions for abusing staff, failing to be present at his cell door for muster, and tampering with wires and jug handles to create a lighter.
Several months before Weaver's July 2023 arrest for manslaughter, officers were called to Lyneham in response to reports of a suspicious male approaching a home and demanding money.
Officers claim to have seen Weaver and Ross in the front seats of a white Toyota Hilux.
Police had a warrant for Ross' arrest.
When officers asked Ross to get out of the car, she became "verbally combative" and refused to follow instructions.
While Weaver initially turned off the vehicle as per police request, he soon locked the doors and started the engine again.
He then turned the steering wheel and revved the engine in an attempt to drive around a police car.
However, Weaver crashed into the front of the police vehicle and damaged the nudge bar.
On Wednesday, Weaver's lawyer Andrew Fraser said his client was grieving at the time had tried to mask this with drug use.
Mr Fraser said Weaver had a cognitive impairment and mental health issues.
Weaver's total sentence ends in 2027.
