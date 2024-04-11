Laura's death was preventable. Her killer has expressed no remorse

Christopher Roy Weaver has expressed no remorse to Laura Crncevic's family, shown limited insight into his crime, and maintained a vulnerable woman's preventable death was an accident.
Those are the findings Justice Belinda Baker made on Thursday, when she sentenced the man in the ACT Supreme Court for manslaughter and administering a declared substance.
Anyone following this tragic and heartbreaking case would have made the same assessment of the 40-year-old man. And perhaps been even more scathing.
Weaver carelessly injected his partner with a stronger than usual dosage of heroin on August 19, 2021, the night of their seven-year anniversary.
He did so in the pair's Florey apartment despite having earlier thrown out a lifesaving opioid overdose antidote.
He did so knowing Laura suffered from numerous serious illnesses, leading to pancreas and kidney transplants, toe amputations, and surgery complications.
"The offender was fully aware of the victim's health frailty," Justice Baker said.
Weaver will spend at least two years and 24 days behind bars for administering the accidental overdose.
But it's his behaviour since that 2021 night which has demonstrated the little responsibility he has taken for his fatal actions beyond a plea of guilty.
"I just don't know why they're trying to do this to me, like it was a tragic accident, my missus overdosed," the self-described "junkie" said on a phone call during police's long-running investigation.
"I didn't f---ing murder her ... it makes me feel like a bad person."
Weaver would message someone telling them it was "totally my fault" because he didn't perform CPR correctly.
But his numerous court appearances, after being arrested last year, would overshadow any self-reflection found in messages to friends about the "guilt" of killing his partner.
Laura's death was "a f---ing accident" he told the Magistrates Court last September as he was led back into the cells.
"Um, yeah, guilty," he said a month later, nonchalantly entering pleas via audio-visual link from prison.
"It was all an accident but, yeah, guilty.
"That's just what happens when you're a heroin addict."
He would also crack a joke that day about missing court because he slept in and give his lawyer two thumbs up.
In February, the court heard from Laura's three sisters in emotional victim impact statements.
One sister said Weaver called her with the news, "and then dead silence, never an apology".
"Not even a 'sorry for your loss' at Laura's funeral," another said.
All three claimed Weaver took complete control over the deceased woman's funeral, demanded payment from them, and denied them any of her personal belongings.
One sister said she faced a "barrage of abusive messages" from Weaver.
Another shared texts said to be from the man, including "I'm bored, I want to ruin your life now", "a man who has lost everything is dangerous", and "you're never going to see the light of day again".
That woman said she watched on CCTV as Weaver defaced her home with paint and oil.
On that day, he nodded in an exaggerated manner when one sister recounted him accusing her of making sexual advances at him during Laura's funeral.
"The victim was a generous, compassionate and greatly loved member of her family," the judge said Thursday, citing the victim impact statements.
Justice Baker handed Weaver a four-year-one-month-and-15-day jail sentence, to be backdated for time already spend behind bars.
Although eligible for parole in August 2025, Weaver's release could be up in the air after the judge described his time in custody as "problematic".
Justice Baker said the man had received several sanctions for abusing staff, failing to be present at his cell door for muster, and tampering with wires and jug handles to create a lighter.
"That's good," Weaver said after the judge left the courtroom and his lawyer explained he could get out in 16 months.
"Love you lots, guys. Are you going to come visit me?" Weaver then asked public gallery supporters, appearing positive after his sentencing.
Laura's sisters previously described her as a "beacon of light and a giver" who "didn't deserve this to be the final chapter of her life".
"I hope the people here today can see Laura was not just another drug overdose," the youngest sister said in her statement earlier this year.
"Laura's death was a tragedy that could have and should have been prevented."
On Thursday, ACT Policing released a statement ahead of the sentencing reminding the community that even small amounts of illicit drugs can be deadly.
"We urge anyone using illicit drugs to reach out to support services," a spokesperson said.
"Deaths such as this one are entirely preventable if people seek help."
