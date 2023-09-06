A man accused of killing his girlfriend by injecting her with heroin said it was "a f---ing accident" as he was led out of court after being refused bail.
During an investigation into the death, Christopher Roy Weaver allegedly rammed a police car in an effort to allow another woman to escape officers.
Weaver faced the ACT Magistrates Court on Wednesday charged with manslaughter, administering declared substances, damaging a police vehicle and resisting a territory public official.
The 40-year-old, who is yet to enter pleas after a second failed bid for freedom, is accused of killing Laura Crncevic nearly two years ago.
Police allege Weaver prepared heroin for himself and Ms Crncevic before injecting her in August 2021, when she overdosed and died on the couple's anniversary.
Weaver was arrested in relation to the death in July.
Police documents allege that in a previous incident around 7pm on March 28, 2023, officers were called to Lyneham in response to reports of a suspicious male approaching a home and demanding money.
Officers claim to have seen Weaver and co-accused Hayley Moore Ross in the front seats of a white Toyota Hilux.
Police had a warrant for Ross' arrest.
When police asked Ross to get out of the car, she became "verbally combative" and refused to follow instructions.
While Weaver initially turned off the vehicle as per police request, he soon locked the doors and started the engine again, the documents state.
Police approached the driver's door, concerned Weaver would drive off and aid Ross' escape.
Officers allege to have seen Weaver turning the steering wheel and revving the engine in an attempt to drive around a police car.
Police then used batons and began striking the driver's window in an attempt to break the glass, reach in, and turn off the engine.
Weaver allegedly accelerated and crashed into the front of a police car, damaging the nudge bar.
At this time officers smashed the window, allowing them to turn off and unlock the vehicle.
Weaver allegedly continued to reach for the key with police striking the front windscreen and the man's arm.
Police claim Ross opened the door and ran with officers in pursuit. Weaver allegedly said "run babe" as she made her escape.
On Tuesday, Weaver's lawyer, Andrew Fraser, argued for his client to be granted bail.
He said Weaver had "serious health issues" including brain ataxia and there had been delays in obtaining a report from a neurologist.
"After the death of his partner .. his health deteriorated," Mr Fraser said.
Mr Fraser told the court Weaver was previously a drug user but this was "being addressed".
He also claimed Weaver had been hit by a car after his partner died, causing multiple fractures and lacerations.
"It's a unique and quite tragic situation," Mr Fraser said.
Prosecutor Verity Griffin argued against bail, citing a likelihood of Weaver failing to reappear in court, interfering with witnesses, and committing an offence.
Ms Griffin said the alleged offender had been granted bail multiple times in the past but had failed to face court.
Weaver's most recent alleged crimes "occurs in the background where there is an ongoing investigation into the death of his former partner", she told the court.
READ ALSO:
The prosecutor argued that the death was the "culmination of a period of significant drug use" and the man's rehabilitation was "only in its infancy".
Special magistrate Rebecca Christensen ultimately denied Weaver bail and remanded him to custody.
He is set to reappear in court on October 18.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.