The Canberra Times
Home/Video/Animal

Alleged killer Christopher Weaver claims 'accident' after court denies bail

Hannah Neale
By Hannah Neale
Updated September 6 2023 - 2:46pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A man accused of killing his girlfriend by injecting her with heroin said it was "a f---ing accident" as he was led out of court after being refused bail.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hannah Neale

Hannah Neale

Reporter

Hannah is a reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering ACT courts. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah

More from Animal
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.