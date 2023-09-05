The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Neil Gaughan expects Spilt Milk, Summernats to test drug decriminalisation laws

BF
By Blake Foden
September 6 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Neil Gaughan, the ACT's chief police officer. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong
Neil Gaughan, the ACT's chief police officer. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

Spilt Milk and Summernats will be a major test of the ACT's move to decriminalise drugs, according to the territory's top cop, who fears an "increased appetite" for illicit substances will bring more organised crime to Canberra.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BF

Blake Foden

Court reporter

As a journalist, I've covered everything from a royal tour and a terror attack to international sport. After stints in New Zealand, the UK and the Canary Islands, I returned to Australia in 2018. These days, I cover the ACT and Queanbeyan courts.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.