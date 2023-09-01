The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics
Opinion

Adrian McKenna | ACT drug decriminalisation laws scaremongering misses the point

By Adrian McKenna
September 2 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Come October 28, the ACT will be shifting to an Australian first: the decriminalisation of low-level possession of a range of illicit drugs.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from ACT Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.