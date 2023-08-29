Decriminalisation of drugs needs to be managed carefully

A mate spent time in New York and Vancouver recently. One of the things, he said, that stood out for him while walking the streets of downtown Manhattan was the smell of marijuana.
It was so pervasive a young British family told him: "We love this place, but we're never coming back. We can't expose ourselves and children to this passive smoking - this passive drug-taking".
Similarly, though far more tragic, was his experience in downtown Vancouver on the now infamous East Hastings Street.
There he was confronted by the spectre of literally thousands of homeless addicts; slaves to fentanyl, methamphetamines and assorted other concoctions.
"They were like zombies," he said, "with grey sickly faces and lifeless eyes: the walking dead bereft of inner-beauty and light; it was so sad".
There may be genuinely compelling reasons to legalise some drugs, but the ACT government needs to proceed with caution and humility.
Otherwise the genie, once freed, could create ghettos of inner-beauty extinction here as well in the name of "freedom, progress, and human rights".
Re: "Increased overtime no solution to low ACT police numbers, union says" (canberratimes.com.au, August 28).
This was a very good article which outlined in some detail the looming problems caused by the lack of police, lack of government support for law and order and the "legalising of all drugs" in the ACT by this Greens-Labor government.
In the same paper on the same day it was reported there were 2231 drug-related deaths (1675 unintentional) reported in Australia in 2021. Does anyone care anymore about the future and lives of our kids? And what about the increase in crime. Really?
The ACT government needs to serve the people and think about the repercussions of their ignorant and dictatorial decisions.
Reports of more than 2000 drug-related deaths in Australia is worrying. With that in mind the ACT government's decision to decriminalise small amounts of dangerous drugs for personal use is of major concern.
The legislation gives the wrong message to young Australians who are potential drug users.
Small amounts of cannabis, amphetamines, cocaine, heroin and others are not harmless.
Claims in The Canberra Times (Letters, August 24, 25, and 27) that my support for aerial shooting as the most efficient and humane way to achieve the mandatory target of 3000 feral horses in Kosciuzsko National Park (KNP) by 2027 (Letters, August 21) is not in line with National Parks Association of the ACT policy appear to result from a misunderstanding.
I did not intend to signify any change in NPA ACT's position of a zero-tolerance approach to feral horses in Namadgi National Park, or in national parks generally.
NPA ACT policy recognises that pest management, including of feral horses, in Namadgi National Park is long-term and, ideally, all pest species should be eradicated.
But it also recognises this is impracticable for many species, and "an attainable goal needs to be set for each pest".
While the legislated NSW target of 3000 by 2027 is welcome, it still represents a highly significant and continuing threat to KNP's natural values. NPA ACT recommends allocating significant resources to achieve this goal as quickly as possible.
We will also advocate the repeal of the Kosciuszko Wild Horse Heritage Act (2018) so feral horses can be managed like other exotic species; ideally to be eradicated.
NPA ACT's goal of achieving zero feral animals and other pests in national parks remains.
Re: "Chance to rebuild APS" (August 28, p1).
"Another loss for policy making" says David Alexander in the same edition about national cabinet's decision to directly impair the ability of the public service to provide frank and fearless advice by giving politicians the responsibility for issuing Regulation Impact Statements rather than public servants.
Not a good look, Albo.
The Union Jack in the corner of our flag represents three Christian crosses: the cross of St Andrew Scotland, the cross of St Patrick Ireland, the cross of St George England.
Do you want to get rid of these Christian symbols?
We also live under the stars of the Southern Cross.
Lucky Aussies.
Can someone please explain why APS senior staff get bonuses?
Is it at the expense of the general staff?
If a nurse looks after two extra patients because of short staffing they don't get a bonus.
If food service staff work harder to get the meals out in the times of staff shortages they don't get a bonus.
So where is the fairness?
Your correspondent Peter Graves doesn't get it ("Help the Afghans who helped us", Letters, August 27).
We didn't help the Afghans. We helped the Americans.
The Americans didn't help the Afghans. They punished them for 9/11.
The Americans are funny people. They do things, mess up countries and then leave.
They don't give a thought to the long term. They never learn the lessons of the past.
As for that American servant, Australia, what can you say?
A pathetic sycophant. A grub. A forward base for the next American target, China.
We are part of the gathering storm over China, or maybe (the Americans are so stupid that this could be a consequence) the nuclear end-game in Taiwan.
I was amazed to read the report of Australian Defence Force Academy students complaining about political coercion by their leaders by being directed to wear purple on world purple day.
Aren't ADFA recruits exposed to more than just coercion every day?
They are being trained to follow orders, not just about dress requirements.
They must engage in rigorous training in order to follow extremely political commands which may expose them to mortal danger or require them to take the lives of other humans, often civilians.
Isn't this the whole point of ADFA?
So Zed Seselja is weighing up a political comeback.
This suggests too many ACT Liberals have their heads in the sand.
It's the same old coterie of right-wing Opposition mates seeking to guarantee more lacklustre Liberalism.
You recently published a classroom photo showing desks arranged in clumps.
My classrooms 80 years ago had us sitting at individual desks all facing the teacher.
I can't recall any us finding reading particularly difficult.
Might we learn something from the old-fashioned ways?
Plantings of Australia's national floral emblem, Acacia pycnantha (golden wattle), are already looking spectacular as they flower at the arboretum.
Check out the grove of 100 golden wattles at the end of Cork Oak Road and more than 25 at the Pod Playground.
There will be more to enjoy in Canberra after National Wattle Day (September 1) when 400 Acacia pycnantha and other acacia seedlings provided by ACT City Services will be planted by 20 ACT primary schools.
Faced with a choice about how to firm the local power grid, South Australia rapidly installed the world's first big battery in 2017.
Elon Musk delivered on his commitment to construct within 100 days from contract signature, and the battery has since been augmented and is a resounding success.
If, in 2023, red tape is blocking more agile solutions for NSW then perhaps governments should deal with it rather than expensively extending the life of ageing facilities like the Eraring coal-fired power station.
This is just delaying the inevitable while producing extra carbon emissions.
Anyone who believes English expression is not in peril should watch The Drum. Experts discuss social problems and propose responses - invariably in the most execrable English. A sample: "Right now we have inclusion issues around mental health. Going forward in the space we need to problem solve".
Ever since the Statement from the Heart called for the Voice many have said "nice idea, but it won't work". The message is "we know better and we will let you know the way forward in due course". Aussies should take the invitation to heart and respond with the same generous spirit that moved the authors of the statement.
The Canberra government's decision to decriminalise hard drugs - the only jurisdiction in Australia to do so - looks to be sheer madness. The reason behind this needs to be more fully explained.
Harry Davis quoted George Orwell to make his point (Letters, August 25). I suspect the Defence Minister Richard Marles could quote from the National Rifle Association to make his.
It's high time the Barr government put illuminated 40kmh on Barry Drive heading west just after Northbourne Avenue. It would make it obvious this is a low speed area with the greedy cash-cow waiting for its prey. It's about saving lives isn't it?
I agree with James Mahoney (Letters, August 25) that Albo has to travel and of course he shouldn't pay for official trips himself. However, to most of his destinations he could fly business class with commercial airlines, thus saving taxpayers money and reducing his carbon footprint quite substantially.
Social conscience impedes laissez-faire capitalism. So corporates ignore their social contract by gouging treasury at every opportunity, whether via unrecoverable COVID-19 cash or massive subsidies to fossil fuel behemoths.
The "Guvvy" was a house built to rent by the government in days gone by for people on limited means. They paid a fixed percentage of their income and their tenancy was secure. What happened, Mr Barr?
Yo, Peter Stanley (Letters, August 25), you have sure gotten the point in this language crisis situation.
Letters and articles outlining Indigenous disadvantage does not, as the writers assume, justify embedding the Voice (and racial privilege) in the constitution. Governments have the power to act without this radical change. We are all equal. Let's leave it that way.
