The Canberra Times
Home/Comment/Letters to the Editor

Limit gas exports to keep global emissions under control

By Letter to the Editor
May 19 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

While disappointed, I slowly came to the realisation that gas is needed to "keep the lights on" for the foreseeable future.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Letters to the Editor

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.