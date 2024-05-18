Limit gas exports to keep global emissions under control

While disappointed, I slowly came to the realisation that gas is needed to "keep the lights on" for the foreseeable future.
At the same time, Rod Holesgrove is reminding us of the US National Bureau of Economic Research finding that a one-degree rise in temperature will lead to a 12 per cent decline in global GDP (Letters, May 15).
That made me realise it is also imperative for the government to maintain a steely focus on the agreed climate goals for the sake of the planet, our economy and for our standard of living, and to limit gas exports to nations in the same situation and making similar efforts.
The guns at the Canberra Services Club site are not pointed in the direction of Parliament House. The protocol goes back to the English Westminster tradition. No guns are pointed at the English Parliament.
It probably goes back to the days of the Civil War. No Royal guns trained on the Parliament? That would have provoked the aristocracy seated in the house.
Labor senator Fatima Payman states Israel is committing genocide in Gaza and Labor has been too timid to condemn Israel's position. That's nonsense.
Israel is defending itself against Hamas, a fanatical Islamic organisation which has said time and time again that it wants to wipe Israel off the map. She has mentioned absolutely nothing about the barbaric atrocities committed by Hamas on October 7.
Israel is going after Hamas, chasing them in their underground tunnel hideouts. Senator Payman should look at the facts.
Portrait painting is topical with the King Charles red man portrait and now Gina Rinehart demanding the National Gallery remove her portrait from display.
The painting by artist Vincent Namatjira would have been seen by only a relatively small number of people. But now with her outburst everyone will know it.
Although preferring paint and chisel works myself I know there are so many other ways art can be created and almost all art should be available.
There has been the objectionable "Piss christ" work, the stupid banana on a wall, the confusing "Yellow Peril" and even the wasteful Christie "wrapping".
But they are all art and should be available.
If you don't like some paintings, don't go visit them. I am sure I have seen Gina Rinehart portrayed by cartoonists in unflattering ways and yet there were no public demands concerning them.
Nowhere in all the budget commentary do I see financial support for the one thing that sustains us; the natural environment.
Without fresh water, food security and the resources we need for housing and industry, all of which the environment provides, we all suffer.
Albanese's Labor government has committed to no new extinctions and pledged to protect 30 per cent of land and sea by 2030.
Without funding, however, these commitments are nothing more than empty promises.
Even within a cost-of-living crisis, we can't afford to keep short-changing nature. In the end we're short-changing ourselves.
Gum trees have been planted along the path near the Gowrie Scout Hall.
Beautiful golden and red deciduous trees could have framed the path. White cockatoos, king parrots and other birds eat the nuts of liquid ambers, Chinese elms and cypress pines. Possums live in cypress pines as well.
Please plant more deciduous trees. They have a more stable , deeper root system bringing moisture to the surface whereas gums dry the soil out and have a shallow root system which means they fall easily.
The added advantage of deciduous trees is their brilliantly coloured show of leaves in autumn. Then the leaves fall, allowing precious winter sunlight to come through.
