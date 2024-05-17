Our fast rail link to Sydney is on a slow train to nowhere

I recently awoke at Central Station in Sydney after a soporifically-induced sleep on the train from Canberra. It took a comfortable four-and-a-half hours, as did the return; not the four hours often suggested by our politicians.
The dilatory pace allowed ample time for the welcoming buffet staff to warm up the lasagne on offer.
I reflected that its average speed was not much more than 60kmh. Had Cadel Evans and his accompanying peloton departed Canberra at the same time, traversing the benign topography of this part of NSW and descending from the dizzying heights of Bundanoon (675 metres), they would likely have arrived not much after us.
It is a remarkable feat that Australia, well into the 21st century, has such a "Stephenson's rocket" to transport people between its capital and biggest city. It is also remarkable that Japan has long had a museum of fast trains.
The fast train was first seriously mooted more than 40 years ago and, to its credit, was supported by the NRMA. It will not be long, with human endeavour steadily increasing in performance, when the cyclists will arrive first.
Peter Dutton's address to Parliament on Thursday night was more an election campaign spiel than a budget reply speech. Mr Dutton talked at length about himself and his achievements; and on subjects unrelated to government revenue and spending.
His approach to immigration seems sensible in the context of a housing crisis, but questionable in the context of skills shortages. There was the expected emphasis on law and order, and defence; but a conspicuous absence of "where and how?" detail on Mr Dutton's pet issue of nuclear energy power plants.
I was left with the impression of a lack of vision for the future beyond the present election cycle.
The budget address in reply has smoked out the opposition's election policy framework - and it is threadbare.
Throttle the initiatives for nation-building; reduce immigration to preference building trades; reduce overseas students; allow people to withdraw up to $50,000 from their superannuation to buy housing (inflationary?); reduce public service numbers (return to contractors and rorts?); nuclear energy despite all the expert advice dispelling the case. And that is just an opening salvo.
Where is the nation-building? Where is the vision?
God help us if Australia votes for a Dutton government!
Gay von Ess asks how they and others who generate solar credits are going to benefit.
Here's the news, Gay: you won't. This is for people who incur electricity costs. It is not a general-purpose $300 handout.
Some people can't abide when others get something, and they don't.
I'm uncomfortable with the government's budget announcement for a $300 power bill rebate for all. While I am annoyed at the increased cost of power, I don't consider myself as someone in great need or a priority for assistance with the cost-of-living challenges.
I then realised that I had the power to redirect that rebate to those most in need. As an offset, I am donating $300 to the Early Morning Centre in Civic. It helps the homeless and those most in need.
I challenge others to follow suit and donate $300 to a charity that helps those that are a priority.
Come on, Canberra, power to the people. Let's get the budget working where it's really needed.
Our Senate affirmed, by a large majority, that "from the river to the sea, Palestine will be free" opposes Israel's right to exist. How shameful our Senate defines what words mean.
Re "From the river to the sea". I'm old enough to know its origins (1960s), and Jewish enough to latch onto that original meaning. The PLO and later Hamas meant no "Jewish state" [Israel]; for some, no place for Jews at all. Some still hold this belief.
Many young people and Westerners don't know this. They made a different meaning: that all people are free between the Jordan River and the Mediterranean Sea, formerly known as the (Mandate for) Palestine.
We don't complain when Israel removes the Green Line from maps or when people use "Judea and Samaria" rather than The West Bank. That erases the Palestinian people and their heritage, opposes a two-state solution supposedly supported by this government, and asserts that the one state should be Israel.
How can we not understand others' concerns yet demand everybody understands ours?
Senator Birmingham's motion saddens me; Senator Wong's calling the vote disappoints me; PM Albanese's assertion of violence in a phrase is misplaced. Many statements during question time are "violent statements" which could "easily flow into actions of violence" themselves.
Our Senate shamed us on Thursday; Jewish, Muslim, Palestinian-origin, Israeli-origin, and others all alike - all of us.
There is now extensive global experience of the benefits of engaging community members in the local budget process. A recent book The Alternative. How to build a Just Economy by Nick Romeo, provides details of the way this approach works.
The Portuguese city of Cascais has been using this approach since 2011. Citizens meet in small groups, that propose, debate and vote on ideas that the public budget will fund.
Winning projects receive up to $350,000 and the city guarantees to complete them within three years. Public budgeting sessions are open to anyone over the age of twelve, who lives, works or studies in the city. Roughly two dozen projects are funded each year accounting for up to 15 per cent of the local budget. Romeo says that in Paris 5 per cent of the city's annual investment budget has been allocated to such projects in recent years.
Discussions in the Canberra Alliance for Participatory Democracy (CAPaD) about this approach lead me to believe that it could work very well in our territory.
Let's hear from prospective candidates in the forthcoming ACT election what they think about the idea.
My elderly mother became very ill while we were visiting family in Canberra recently. From the ambulance team through to her discharge from Canberra Hospital on day 15, we could not fault her care.
After the triple-0 call, while waiting for the ambulance to arrive, we had a call from a paramedic who assessed her over the phone. The ambulance team arrived promptly - a lovely lady and a young trainee. They were both professional, caring and skilled.
In the emergency department Mum was quickly assessed. Everyone was helpful and pleasant. Over the next few days Mum was on different wards until she moved to 11B Geriatric Ward.
Again, all staff - cleaners, wardsmen and women, pathology collectors, clerks - were so lovely to Mum and I.
The ICU lady doctor, the registered nurse, from the MET team, who followed Mum up over last weekend are only two of many TCH staff who excelled in their communication and caring skills.
To the physio team, the occupational therapist, dietitian and kitchen staff and social worker - thank you for your help and care. Thank you to to all the doctors, including Dr Jayanthi Gajra and Dr Too.
Lastly, a big call out to Ward 11B - Kate and Anna and your wonderful team. Lorna is well on the way to getting home.
When my car broke down near the traffic lights on a busy main road I was amazed by the way people rushed to help. A couple stopped their car and pushed mine to the side of the road.
A young man in overalls came to check that I was alright - twice. And a gentleman from the military bought me food, water and a chocolate bar and gave me a lift home.
I should like to thank those people who calmly and kindly helped an old woman in distress.
I was intrigued to read that members of ACT Policing are taking legal action against the former DPP, Mr Drumgold, for more than $1 million in damages. I'm very mindful of the recent experiences of Ben Roberts-Smith and Mr Lehrmann. Both found themselves hung on their own petards.
