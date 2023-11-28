The written confirmation set to boost Canberra's A-League bid

A-Leagues officials are ramping up plans to fast-track Canberra's entry to the men's competition, seeking written confirmation of a funding deal with the ACT government before finalising a $25 million investor.
The Canberra soccer community is buzzing in the hope of landing a pre-Christmas present from the Australian Professional Leagues, which oversee A-Leagues operations and expansion plans.
The APL has been working with Canberra's former A-League bid organisers for almost nine months to finalise a strategy to end the capital's 22-year elite men's soccer exile.
The foundations laid by bid leader Michael Caggiano and his team five years ago are being used as a launching pad to give investors confidence and ensure a smooth start for the competition's 14th team.
Caggiano secured a government funding commitment of $1.2 million per season as part of his bid in 2018. That number will likely increase for the 2024-25 season, and the APL has asked the government to confirm its intentions in writing as it enters the final stages of investment negotiations.
The government has agreed to do so, but the final funding figure and the terms of the agreement will be reassessed once the APL signs a deal with a major backer.
Canberra and Auckland were nominated as preferred expansion locations in March. Auckland has secured its future by striking a deal with American billionaire Bill Foley, but Canberra's campaign has been a slow burn.
It's understood one investor has shown significant interest and officials are hopeful of being able to reach an agreement in the coming weeks, which would give a Canberra franchise enough time to prepare for the free-agents market in January.
Off-contract players can negotiate with other clubs from January 1, with several former Canberra players believed to be on an early hit list of recruitment targets if the investor deal gets over the line.
Jason Geria, Steven Lustica, Lucas Moragas and Kai Trewin are all considered to be signing targets and it is hoped the lure of a homecoming to start a new team will sweeten the deal.
The APL has twice shifted the deadline for the Canberra deal to be done, readjusting from June 30 to mid September to make early December the key date.
ACT Chief Minister Andrew Barr and Sport Minister Yvette Berry have given conditional support, subject to final investment confirmation.
Barr has also flagged the government's intentions to bid for hosting rights of women's Asian Cup games in 2026, but only if the fixtures will generate a "positive return on investment" for the capital.
The government opted not to bid on World Cup games for the historic tournament this year, citing exorbitant fees and what it deemed minimal economic impact for Canberra.
It meant Canberra fans sat on the sidelines as Matildas fever swept the nation and almost 2 million people watched from the stands.
Asked by Liberals leader Elizabeth Lee if the government would bid for Asian Cup and rugby World Cup games, Barr said: "The deputy chief minister and I will certainly look at the bidding opportunities that exist around those tournaments.
"And if they represent value for money, as assessed through our process which we undertake ... if they come up with positive return on investment, then most certainly we would bid."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.