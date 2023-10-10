Look out A-League. The new Auckland owner made the grand final in his first season and won the championship in his sixth when he set up NHL team Vegas Golden Knights.
And the A-Leagues declared the credentials of William Foley II were good news for Canberra as his name would help drive interest in landing an ACT owner.
The A-Leagues announced Foley as the provisional owner on Wednesday morning, with him set to be awarded the full licence in the coming months.
A-Leagues commissioner Nick Garcia said the Canberra bid was behind Auckland and didn't expect an owner to be announced before the seasons kick off - with the A-League Women beginning this weekend and the men a week later.
He said to ensure a Canberra team wasn't behind Auckland in terms of player signings then they would need to be operating in early December - before the player transfer window opens in January.
Initially the A-Leagues wanted to have a Canberra owner locked in before the 2023-24 season started to give the team a full year to prepare to enter the competition next summer.
But Garcia was still confident Canberra would become the 14th team with Auckland now securing the 13th spot.
Foley brings a wealth of experience from the sporting landscape, having not only set up the Golden Knights - but he also owns English Premier League side AFC Bournemouth and French Ligue 1 club FC Lorient, and was in talks to buy another European team.
When he initially set up the NHL franchise in 2017 he declared they would win the Stanley Cup within six years, which he delivered on this year - after exactly six seasons - having made the final in their opening campaign.
Foley, a Texas businessman, already has a portfolio of businesses in New Zealand including vineyards, a tourist lodge, restaurants and bars.
"We feel that we've got the right owner in the right city at the right price," Garcia told The Canberra Times.
"He is a very prominent, very wealthy businessman who came from the world of insurance ... but he's also a very well-respected investor and operator in sports.
"The interesting thing about the Vegas Golden Knights is that was an expansion franchise, so Bill took it from day one.
"He committed on day one to winning the Stanley Cup in six years and they just won the Stanley Cup so he has a really good reputation for delivering on what he says he will do."
Garcia wasn't concerned the Canberra bid was behind Auckland in terms of finding an owner and was still confident in the capital as their next team home.
He expected Foley and his sports investment company Black Knight Sports and Entertainment's names would help drive interest in the A-League and the chance to invest in Canberra.
According to Forbes, Foley has a net worth of $2.5 billion.
"I don't think we'll be announcing anything before the season starts," Garcia said in regards to Canberra.
"The reality is that we're having some really positive discussions in Canberra.
"The trend is similar in that there's interest from global sports investors in Canberra. They're just not as advanced discussions.
"The shot in the arm, the global sports advocacy that the A-Leagues get from an investor like Bill Foley coming into an expansion franchise is incredibly powerful.
"I expect that to only be good news for Canberra as well."
Similarly with the Golden Knights, Foley vowed to make both the Auckland men's and women's teams a success.
"My family and I have a genuine appreciation and love for New Zealand," he said.
"We will look to strengthen this connection even further by acquiring an A-Leagues expansion licence in Auckland, which will allow us to establish both a men's and women's club in the city.
"Black Knight Football Club operates with a commitment to excellence on and off the pitch.
"Our goal will be to build a winning organisation while simultaneously serving the community and growing the sport - and passion for the sport - at all levels.
"We are extremely excited to reach this stage in the process and look forward to the next steps."
