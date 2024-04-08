The Canberra Times
Capital Football keen to work with 'Save United' as Pocock donates to cause

By Melanie Dinjaski
April 9 2024 - 5:30am
Capital Football and a fan group fighting to 'Save Canberra United' are keen to begin working together after a "positive" meeting on Monday, as a federal senator dipped into his own pockets to help keep the A-League Women club from folding.

