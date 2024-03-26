'Not acceptable': Silence after $250,000 offer to save Canberra's soccer team

The ACT government has offered a $250,000 advanced payment to Capital Football in the hope it will help save Canberra United from extinction, but the organisation's officials are yet to respond to the deal.
In a sign the controversy around Canberra United is nearing breaking point, Capital Football cancelled a planned press conference on Tuesday after fans launched a petition calling on Capital Football to guarantee the team's future.
Capital Football has so far refused to say if it will commit to running the team beyond this season. Chief executive Samantha Farrow says the cost of running the team has doubled. She said Capital Football wanted continue operating the team, but only if more revenue was poured in.
It means there are effectively five days left before Canberra United ceases to exist after the last game of the A-League Women's regular season on Saturday.
The game's governing body in Canberra has cited financial pressure as one of the reasons it is considering its options after being the only standalone women's team in the competition for 16 years.
Sport Minister Yvette Berry is concerned about the potential demise, and has offered to fast-track next year's $250,000 funding to help ease immediate financial pressure. Capital Football said it was only offered $125,000.
It comes after more than 1600 people have signed a petition to "save Canberra United" as they seek assurance the team will continue beyond this week.
Berry said she'd been in frequent conversation with Capital Football, the Australian Professional Leagues and the Canberra A-League Men bid group about the situation, but was yet to receive a "straight answer" about Canberra United's future.
"The latest I wrote to Capital Football and the APL was on Friday evening. I've offered to bring forward their annual funding because they say they've had some financial difficulties," Ms Berry said.
"It's $250,000 which we increased in last year's budget to ensure that Canberra United could be funded because they had more home games this season than any other.
"We're not getting an answer from Capital Football or the APL. It's absolutely not acceptable. I'm particularly concerned about those players that can't speak for themselves - they're between a rock and a hard place.
"I've made it clear that the ACT government support a men's A-League team but it cannot be at the expense of a women's A-League team. The women's team has seen record membership and spectatorship ... it's very frustrating.
"We've offered up the money and we'll wait for a response from Capital Football."
Capital Football says it has spent $2.5 million on Canberra United over the past two seasons. Farrow responded to Berry and the fan petition on Tuesday.
"Capital Football want Canberra United to continue playing in the A-League in season 2024-2025 and beyond," she said.
"... Questioning Capital Football and its board's commitment to women's football is simply unfair and unwarranted.
"... Capital Football has over 15,000 participants, across all areas of our game. Continuing to run at a loss will affect each individual and the ongoing viability of our competitions making additional sources of revenue vital to our success.
"I can assure all involved, our intention is to see Canberra United on the pitch for season 17, subject to improved investment.
"Capital Football continues to explore all avenues to ensure that Canberra United take the field for Season 17, seeking new sources of investment having exhausted traditional revenue and funding streams."
United fans joined forces on Monday morning to launch a petition entitled "Canberra United: Secure the Future of Women's Football in Our Capital".
Supporter Mikaela Danvers helped get the petition online on behalf of fans who became concerned a board meeting on Monday night would be discussing the future of Canberra United.
"There was concern that they're actually deciding things without any community input or communication with players, staff or fans, because of what happened last year with the Canberra United Academy," Danvers said.
"That contributed to people feeling a strong sense of urgency to get the word out.
"Even if they weren't making a decision on Monday night at a board meeting, there's been no communication, there's no plan B if the men's bid falls through. That's where their responsibility lies to communicate with the players and the fans.
"All our superstars, even future Matildas like Chloe Lincoln, Sasha Grove and Tegan Bertolissio, we have to hang onto those players. It's insane that we would let them go. Even if the men's bid goes through - which would be great - it's too late. Many players will already have contracts elsewhere."
The petition was sent to all board members on Monday night, and by Tuesday it has surpassed 1600 signatures. Fans are in the midst of organising signs to show their support to the women's team at their final home game of the season, kicking off at 4pm at McKellar Park on Wednesday.
"The momentum hasn't surprised us, and I expect it to keep going," Danvers said. "No-one wants this team to fold.
"People understand the difficult position Capital Football is in ... but the club has been around since 2008, they've had a long time to figure it out."
Former Capital Football chief executive and Football Australia board member Heather Reid also spoke on ABC radio and said she would be travelling to Brisbane for United's final game of the season on Saturday, hopeful it wouldn't be their last ever.
"I don't want that game to be a wake, I want that to be an awakening for Canberra United to continue for the next 12 months at least until there is an announcement about an APL men's licence," Reid said.
"Maybe Capital Football needs to be a little bit more creative in its vision and its strategy going forward.
"Is there an opportunity to have an independent working group put in place? Certainly having a budget approved by the board and the appointment of a general manager approved by the board, but move it slightly away from the Capital Football's day-to-day management, and give it an independent group that has vision and creative solutions to raising the funds that are necessary for this team."
Reid also believed the ACT government bringing forward their annual funding should help Capital Football's situation.
"$250,000 would certainly kick-start it. I think there's definitely ways that this can be managed," she said.
"People just want to know what is going on and the silence is deafening and what is causing the problems for the fans."
