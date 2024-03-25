'Save Canberra United': Fans rebel, launch petition as team's future dangles

Canberra United fans have launched a petition in a bid to "save" the women's team and get a guarantee it will survive beyond this season as uncertainty plagues players, supporters and officials.
Fed up fans have officially voiced their frustration at Capital Football's silence on the issue, with more than 1000 signing the petition on the same day it was launched.
The number is significant when you consider Canberra United's home-game crowds range between 1600-2200, so effectively 50 per cent of the supporters want answers.
The petition went live just 24 hours before what will be a golden night for the sport in Canberra, with a record crowd of more than 20,000 to watch the Socceroos play against Lebanon on Tuesday night.
The strong support for that match shows the strength of the biggest participation sport in Canberra, but the background rumblings also expose its Achilles heel.
The petition was addressed to the Capital Football board and the ACT government, and participants were encouraged to directly lodge complaints with the Capital Football hierarchy.
Capital Football has been the owner of the women's team licence since the W-League was launched in 2008. But the organisation says growing costs have forced it to reconsider commitment beyond this year.
It is widely hoped the bid for an A-League Men's licence will be approved and the women's team will be brought under the same banner.
But if the men's bid is delayed, or fails to eventuate, Capital Football appears reluctant to run the team beyond this season. Given the Australian Professional Leagues is unwilling to bankroll any team, Canberra United faces the prospect of ceasing to exist.
"We, the undersigned, are deeply concerned about the uncertain future of Canberra United, our beloved women's football team," the petition launched by fan Mikaela Danvers said.
"Canberra United has been a cornerstone of our community and a source of pride for women's sports in the region since its inception in 2008.
"One of the most remarkable aspects of Canberra United is its unwavering support from the local community. Every match, our team is backed by the strongest home crowd, whose passion and dedication are recognised in every broadcast commentary of the games.
"This level of support is not just a testament to the team's success but also a reflection of the community's commitment to women's sports.
"However, recent developments, particularly in light of discussions surrounding the men's A-league bid, have cast a shadow of uncertainty over the future of Canberra United.
"We cannot afford to let our women's team be overshadowed or neglected in favor of other initiatives. Canberra United deserves continued investment and support, irrespective of other ventures.
"Therefore, we urge the Capital Football board and the ACT government to confirm their commitment to Canberra United, and prioritise the sustainability and growth of the club by ensuring adequate funding and resources are allocated to the team."
The soccer community in the capital if fractured. Capital Football has had four different chief executives since 2021, the board axed the Canberra United Academy program last year and a bid for an A-League Men's team continues to play out.
The tug of war between elite soccer and community sport is at the heart of Capital Football's problems. The organisation's chief focus is participation, but it has operated a women's elite team since 2008.
The petition urged those who have signed to send their concerns directly to Capital Football boss Samantha Farrow, chairman Angelo Konstantinou and the rest of the board members. It also included email addresses for ACT and federal politicians.
When independent Senator David Pocock was asked if he was fighting to help save Canberra United after posting a photo with Michelle Heyman and Emma Iliojski on Monday, he said: We're working on it. We don't want to see our beloved Canberra United Football Club going anywhere."
The Capital Football board had a meeting scheduled for Monday night, but it's unclear if the issue was discussed or plans had changed.
Heyman voiced the players' frustrations two weeks ago when she broke her silence to call on Capital Football to give the players certainty as they near the end of the season.
She said players needed to know if Capital Football would fund the team even if the men's bid was not successful.
Capital Football has been reluctant to weigh into the conversation because it is playing no part in the men's bid. The Australian Professional Leagues has been in regular contact with Capital Football, and has reassured them the men's bid is still on track.
But with no deal in place, and the season coming to an end, the lack of action has put all parties in a delicate position.
"Capital Football acknowledges the frustrations of the players, officials, and fans of Canberra United Football Club over recent months," a Capital Football spokesperson said last week.
"The requirements to run Canberra United is increasing exponentially year-on-year and in the current economic climate sourcing ongoing financial partners and relevant dedicated expertise has proved difficult.
"Capital Football have with great success run the club for the past 16 years and, as an organisation, need to ensure the future sustainability of both Canberra United and Capital Football whilst focusing on our core business.
"Capital Football is committed to supporting an elite team in Canberra and has been patiently waiting for a decision regarding the A-League [Men's] bid.
"Given the end of the A-League [Women's] season is within sight, and no decision regarding the bid has been confirmed, Capital Football has stepped up its discussions concerning the future of Canberra United Football Club with key stakeholders. Capital Football has been and continues to explore every viable option.
"Once these options have been reviewed, a decision will be released."
Canberra United and Capital Football have enjoyed a wave of new interest after the Matildas success last year, with record membership and crowd numbers this season.
The team, however, has struggled despite Michelle Heyman's goal-scoring dominance. They play Sydney FC on Wednesday night as they continue their fight to avoid the first wooden spoon in the team's history.
