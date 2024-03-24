Socceroos set Canberra record but cop double injury blow

The Socceroos are officially set to break the attendance record for a standalone soccer game at Canberra Stadium, but will have to reshuffle their starting lineup after a double injury blow ahead of Tuesday's World Cup qualifier.
Football Australia were ecstatic to confirm ticket sales for the match against Lebanon have surpassed the record of 20,032 set in 2009 by the Socceroos in an Asian Cup qualifier.
The Canberra match follows a near sell-out at Parramatta on Thursday, when the Socceroos defeated Lebanon in the first leg 2-0 in front of more than 27,000 fans.
"The qualifier on Tuesday will be the first time that Canberra has hosted the Australian men's national team in almost five years, and it's a wonderful opportunity for fans from the ACT and further afield to come and experience international football live," Football Australia chief executive James Johnson said.
Organisers say a limited amount of tickets are still available. Fans are encouraged to take public transport and arrive early if possible ahead of a 7.45pm kick-off.
The all-time record soccer crowd at Bruce stands at 24,800, set by the Matildas during the Sydney 2000 Olympics, however, that match was a double-header with another men's match.
The Socceroos are hopeful of continuing their winning form in Canberra, after a 5-0 win over Nepal in their last visit in 2019.
"It's going to be a good crowd and we're really looking forward to the game," Socceroo Nathaniel Atkinson told The Canberra Times.
"Lebanon are energetic, rough and tough and want to slow the game down to get rest or free kicks, so we have to be smart and not give them the easy way out. We want to score more goals, and put on a good show.
"You never know how many World Cups you'll get to, so you can't take these qualifiers for granted - you have to wear the jersey with pride. We want to get this team to every World Cup and major tournament that we can."
The Socceroos will welcome back Qatar World Cup hero Craig Goodwin after he missed the Sydney game with a virus. Sydney FC's Joel King has joined the squad as cover after attacking duo Jordy Bos (knee) and Riley McGree (foot) were injured in Parramatta.
Keanu Baccus has also been ruled out of the Canberra match due to suspension after receiving a yellow card in the last game, his second of the qualification process.
"McGree and Bos were sent for scans following the match, with the Socceroos' medical team now in consultation with Middlesbrough (McGree) and KVC Westerlo (Bos) on treatment plans," a Socceroos statement said.
"There has been no return to play timeline set for either player, with both Bos and McGree to be reviewed by club medical staff on their return."
Sitting atop their group in the current qualification stage, a win on Tuesday will guarantee Australia advance to the final round of World Cup qualification.
Tuesday: Lebanon v Socceroos, 7.45pm, Canberra Stadium.
