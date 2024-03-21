Socceroos confident of record Canberra crowd for World Cup qualifier

The Socceroos' upcoming clash in Canberra against Lebanon is set to attract a crowd over 20,000 on Tuesday night which could set an ACT attendance record for a soccer match.
The Socceroos have played 10 times in Canberra with the largest standalone crowd back in 2009 at an Asian Cup qualifier against Kuwait (20,032).
The greatest attendance figure for any Australian soccer team in the capital was set by the Matildas at the 2000 Olympics (24,800), however, that was a double-header with another men's match.
Organisers of Tuesday's World Cup qualifier against Lebanon are quietly confident a standalone attendance record for soccer will be set next week, where the Socceroos can secure Australia's berth in the final round of World Cup qualification.
Extra tickets were released for the match due to strong demand, delighting Football Australia.
There was uncertainty over how well the match would be received given it was only locked in on March 1, it's a mid-week fixture and against an opponent outside the top-100 FIFA world rankings.
Canberra Stadium officials are encouraging people to take public transport and arrive early if possible ahead of a 7.45pm kick-off time.
After the first leg against Lebanon on Thursday night in Sydney, the Socceroos will arrive in Canberra on Saturday afternoon, their first training session at Bruce stadium on Sunday.
"We're looking to put on a good show for our fans," Socceroos captain Mat Ryan said.
Coach Graham Arnold added: "Lebanon have come out here for one reason - to win the game.
"At the moment we're top of the group and I expect that to continue."
Meanwhile, the Matildas learned which teams they will face in the group stage at the Paris Olympics, and it doesn't appear to be an easy road to advancing.
The Matildas will take on the USA, Germany, and either Zambia or Morocco (qualification pending on which of the latter two are included), in what already has fans dubbing the "group of death".
The women's soccer tournament at the Games will take place from July 25 till August 10 across seven cities. The Olympic draw revealed the Matildas will play all group matches in Marseille and Nice, with Germany their opening clash on July 25, at 3am, Australian time.
The second group match will be on July 28 at the Stade de Nice against the winner of the Confederation of African Football play-off that concludes later this month, with a blockbuster USA showdown on July 31 back in the Stade de Marseille.
Canberra United's Michelle Heyman has been a standout for the Matildas since her return to the national team in February, scoring five goals in two matches to seal Australia's Olympics qualification. She is now hopeful of being part of the Australian Olympic squad in Paris for her second Games appearance after Rio in 2016.
The 35-year-old's chances were given a massive boost when she was named for one of the lead-up events to the Olympics, with the Matildas facing Mexico in Texas on April 10.
Heyman plays back in Canberra with United this Sunday afternoon at McKellar Park, but with their A-League finals hopes officially over and just three games of the regular season remaining, the veteran striker will have just a handful of matches before Paris, if she is in the Olympic squad.
United have their last match on March 30 in Brisbane, then Heyman will be in the US to play Mexico on April 10, but the next Matildas fixture isn't until May 31 and June 3, against China at Adelaide Oval and Homebush respectively - the team's last home games before Paris.
There is a good chance Heyman also plays in the yet-to-be-named A-League Women All-Stars squad facing Arsenal - that includes Caitlin Foord, Steph Catley and Kyra Cooney-Cross - at Marvel Stadium on May 22.
A-League Women
Canberra United v Wellington Phoenix, Sunday 2pm at McKellar Park
FIFA World Cup Qualifier
Lebanon v Socceroos, Tuesday 7.45pm at Canberra Stadium
