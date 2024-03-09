Heyman eyes Kerr record as Canberra fight for A-League finals

Is this the year Michelle Heyman becomes Australian soccer's wonder woman in Sam Kerr's absence?
If the Canberra United captain continues her strong form at domestic and international level, there's every chance she could.
In her milestone 150th appearance for United where she was honoured post-match at McKellar Park on Saturday and swamped by an endless line of fans seeking photos and autographs, Heyman had an assist for teammate Nikki Flannery in their nail-biting 1-1 draw with Western Sydney Wanderers.
In the scorching 30-plus degrees conditions, a late equaliser denied United a much-needed victory, but their finals hopes do still remain alive. They are nine points out of the top-six with four regular season games remaining.
At 35, Heyman is still atop the A-League Women's golden boot table, and is also within reach of chasing down the competition's all-time record of 17 goals for the season set by Kerr in 2018-19.
Heyman is second on that list courtesy of her 15-goal season in 2011-12, but with the full 22-game home-and-away fixture, the United star now has a chance to make more A-League history.
She already boasts a shot conversion rate of 30 percent - per Opta statistics - which is better than Kerr during the Matildas captain's time in the A-League.
"Fingers crossed I can get there," Heyman told The Canberra Times. "I try and score every game and we've got four games left."
Achieving the record season feat would be a cherry on top of what is shaping been a remarkable year for Heyman, off the back of her Matildas form scoring five goals in two matches to seal Australia's Olympics qualification.
Heyman's Matildas ascent came after Kerr's ACL injury, and now the United skipper looks in line to be the hero up front in Paris.
Heyman has always said an Olympic medal is her ultimate dream, and with this Matildas squad the best she's ever played alongside in her extensive international career, there's a realistic chance she overtakes Kerr as the darling of Australian women's soccer come the Games in July.
For United, that Olympic medal carrot is beneficial too as Heyman remains a key figure in their desperate quest to play the A-League finals.
"I just want to win and it's a bit frustrating where we've had like eight games where we've lost in the last five minutes," Heyman said.
"We've just got this thing with draws this season... but we're trying to be as positive as we can."
Canberra will have a short turnaround to face the Wanderers again on Wednesday in Sydney.
CANBERRA UNITED 1 (N Flannery 57') drew WESTERN SYDNEY WANDERERS 1 (M Morris 97')
