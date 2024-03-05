Heyman faces game-time dilemma in Paris Olympics lead-up

Recalled Matildas star Michelle Heyman is on fire in green and gold right now, but she is set to face a battle to maintain her hot form in the lead-up to the Paris Olympics.
Heyman is in the box seat to be selected for the Games following an electric return to the Matildas six years after her last appearance, scoring five goals in two Olympic qualifiers last month.
On Tuesday, Football Australia announced a two-game Olympic farewell series against China on May 31 and June 3 at Adelaide Oval and Homebush respectively, which will be the Matildas' last matches on home soil before departing for Paris.
The team will also play a friendly against Mexico in Texas, USA, on April 10.
But other than those three Matildas matches - should Heyman play in them - the 35-year-old will have long stretches without any regular game-time following the end of the A-League Women season.
Canberra United are fighting to keep their A-League finals hopes alive which could see their season extend to April and possibly the first weekend of May should they make the grand final.
However, with United's remaining regular season five matches all to be played by the end of March, if the club fall short of reaching finals, their A-League campaign would be over and it would force Heyman to have limited game minutes going into Paris.
There are a few options on the table for the Canberra veteran to stay sharp, including playing on a short-term contract with a European or US club, or even lining up for her NPLW side, Gungahlin United.
Matildas coach Tony Gustavsson may prefer she sticks to her own training regimen and then national camps could help bridge the lack of game-time.
Canberra United coach Njegosh Popovich said Heyman has begun considering what scenario will work best for her, but felt that the NPLW would be the least likely outcome.
"It's an interesting discussion that we've only just touched on over the weekend," he told The Canberra Times.
"Michelle knows what she needs to do to stay at a high level. In the immediate future she hasn't made any plans, but the Matildas have her on a strength and conditioning routine in the lead-up to the Olympics.
"She is also a scholarship holder at ACT Academy of Sport, so she has privileges to use their facilities [at the Australian Institute of Sport] in the off-season.
"The big question is how she manages [the lack of] game-time.
"I'm pretty confident that there will be something in place from the national team for that, whether it be camps, or Australian-based players in a separate environment."
It's understood that playing at a European club has been an option proposed to Heyman, but Popovich warned that it would have to be the right fit for the striker.
"Does she really want to go from the end of summer in Australia into winter conditions in a country like Sweden or wherever?" Popovich said.
"That's something she will have to discuss with her partner and the national team.
"We've got six games in four weeks now, and hope to extend that, but whenever the season ends Michelle will probably need some time off to recoup mentally.
"She'll still keep her fitness levels up, but it will make her more hungry to get back into it."
After playing 45 minutes in United's 4-2 loss last weekend following a long week on Matildas duties, Heyman is expected to return to a bigger role on Saturday when Canberra return to McKellar Park to play Western Sydney Wanderers.
Canberra United v Western Sydney Wanderers, Saturday, 3pm at McKellar Park
Mexico v Matildas, Tuesday, April 9 at San Antonio, Texas
Matildas v China, Friday, May 31 at Adelaide Oval
Matildas v China, Monday, June 3 at Homebush
