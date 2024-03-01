Heyman nails A-League screamer days after Matildas heroics

Fresh off her triumphant Matildas return, Canberra United captain Michelle Heyman tried to lift her side to an A-League victory with an incredible injury-time goal, but the veteran couldn't quite pull off a miracle.
The under-strength Canberra side were defeated 4-2 by Western United in Melbourne's outer suburbs with a disastrous opening 15 minutes conceding three goals.
Heyman and Serbian international Vesna Milivojevic started the game on the bench days after playing for their respective countries, with the latter only arriving back in Australia from Iceland on Thursday.
Without either of the duo on the pitch in the first half, and three players away on Young Matildas duties in defenders Sasha Grove, Tegan Bertolissio, and goalkeeper Chloe Lincoln, United struggled to move the ball beyond their side of the pitch.
Only in the second half when Heyman and Milivojevic came on did United present a threat, but the skipper was frustrated at shirt-pulling halting her on a few advances in the area that referee Isabella Libri did not penalise.
Western United's Hannah Keane scored a record-equalling fastest-ever A-League Women goal just 13 seconds after kick-off, and Matildas player Chloe Logarzo made no mistake from the penalty spot soon after a clumsy Canberra tackle.
Keane added another goal in the 14th minute and would seal her hat-trick in the second half.
A cracking strike from distance by Canberra's New Zealand international Deven Jackson and Heyman's 95th minute long-ranger were the lone highlights for the visitors, who will now return to the capital before they face Western Sydney next Saturday at home.
A-League Women Round 18
WESTERN UNITED 4 (H Keane 1m, 14m, 64m, C Logarzo 10m-pen) bt CANBERRA UNITED 2 (D Jackson 49m, M.Heyman 90+5m) in Melbourne.
