The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Why three rising stars will trade Canberra green for Young Matildas gold

Caden Helmers
By Caden Helmers
February 13 2024 - 11:59pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A new generation of Australian stars is fuelling Sasha Grove's belief "anything is possible" as she prepares to trade Canberra United green for Young Matildas gold.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caden Helmers

Caden Helmers

Sports Journalist

Caden Helmers is a sports journalist for The Canberra Times.

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.