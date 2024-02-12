Home of Football a top priority for ACT's new soccer chief executive

Capital Football's new chief executive officer is determined to hit the ground running in her new role, starting with the Throsby Home of Football.
Samantha Farrow was on Friday announced as the incoming chief, replacing Ivan Slavich who resigned in September after less than one year at the helm.
Getting her feet under the desk for the first time on Monday, Farrow spoke to The Canberra Times about her goals at Capital Football, saying she wanted to waste no time getting to work.
Farrow is new to Canberra, arriving with her family in October from the Northern Territory, where she was previously chief executive of Surf Life Saving NT for nearly a decade.
With a background in hockey, she also held talent identification roles at the Australian Sports Commission prior to the Rio Olympics.
Now top of Farrow's priorities is seeing the Home of Football at Throsby gain momentum after years of delays.
Last July, ACT Sport Minister Yvette Berry announced the project had progressed through the development application stage.
It committed $29 million, with Capital Football needing a loan to finance their $4.5 million contribution, however former boss Slavich said a further $20 million would be needed with the budget blown out to nearly $50 million.
"I understand discussions are happening with the minister's office," Farrow said.
"But it's a priority for me to understand where we've come from, where we're trying to head, get the minister's office on board and have those conversations, so we can all come out with a positive outcome."
The unbundling of Canberra United's A-League Women team - currently run by Capital Football - to new owners that will also launch a men's A-League team is a major task for Farrow.
The A-Leagues are keen to lock in new owners to lead a new era for Canberra United, but the situation has stalled as a $25 million investor is yet to be announced.
"I haven't actually got much of a briefing on the Canberra United situation yet, I haven't had that opportunity. But if that was to become a professional outfit with the men too, that would be amazing," Farrow said.
Farrow was thrilled to be a part of a big organisation attached to Football Australia and a mainstream sport with opportunities to be "more strategic", especially off the back of a hugely successful Women's World Cup.
"There's challenges I'm sure that we'll come across, but right now I'm excited," she said.
"I have great respect for the history of football in the region - that's the good and bad. We have to learn from the past, but I absolutely am looking to the future," Farrow added.
"I'm keen to understand how we operate and then look to make improvements where necessary, and how can we make things better for everybody involved - staff, clubs, volunteers, players, key stakeholders and ministers.
"The organisation has an enviable position in terms of its size in this area and that's a good base to build on."
With the Women's World Cup leading to a participation boom, Farrow wants to ensure everyone in Canberra is supported.
As many cities grapple with limited for training and match facility availability - including in Canberra - Farrow wants to look at innovative ways to keep more people playing.
"I am keen to explore every opportunity we can to increase participation," she said.
"I saw spectator numbers for the A-League have certainly grown, too.
"I've got to speak to the team around what we have got in place to handle a participation boom.
"Because it's all well and good to say we'll grow, but if we don't have the support on the ground, people have nowhere to go. Maybe we have to look outside the norm."
