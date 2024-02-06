'Unfinished business': Canberra 35-year-old named to replace Matildas star Kerr

Canberra United captain Michelle Heyman is back in the green and gold after the greatest goal-scorer in Australian women's domestic history was unveiled as the shock replacement for Sam Kerr.
The 35-year-old veteran forward earned a call-up to the 23-woman Matildas squad for the third and final round of Olympic qualifying matches in Uzbekistan and Melbourne later this month.
The 12th-ranked Matildas need to defeat 47th-ranked Uzbekistan in the two-leg, home-and-away tie to become one of the Asia region's two representatives in the 12-team field for the Paris Olympics.
"With Sam [Kerr] unavailable, Kyah [Simon] is coming back from injury, and Holly McNamara injured, we're looking at who is the next best No.9, and the way Michelle has played, she deserves to be selected," Matildas coach Tony Gustavsson said.
"It's not about age in the Matildas, it's about the quality you have as a footballer, whether you're 17 or 35, it doesn't matter.
"The way she plays, she's in tremendous form. She's scoring for fun, and we're going to play against a very well organised Uzbekistan, and it's going to be difficult to get in behind. So we need a pure nine in the box that only needs half a chance to score and that's Michelle.
"I'm really happy for her because she has pushed herself back into this team by her performances."
Back in 2019, then 30-year-old Heyman retired from international football citing the physical toll on her body following repeated ankle and knee injuries.
But before the Women's World Cup last year, Heyman threw her hat back into the ring for Matildas selection, claiming to be fitter than she's ever been and ready for a return to the international stage. Gustavsson revealed he met with Heyman for the first time in 2022 when the national team came to play New Zealand in Canberra.
Though she missed out on making the Matildas' World Cup squad, Gustavsson recognised her extraordinary goal-scoring form in the A-League Women for Canberra and rewarded her with a spot in his team.
"I bet she was excited," he said.
"I understand this might be a headline, Michelle is back and she's 35... I think we should be excited about players that extend their career.
"To play some of the best football she's ever played at that age is impressive."
When she retired from the Matildas five years ago Heyman said she'd achieved everything she wanted at international level, except for one thing - winning gold at the Olympics. Heyman represented Australia in 2016 at the Rio Games, playing four matches before a quarter-final exit.
Now in 2024, with her selection in the latest Matildas squad, Heyman is one step closer to playing in another Olympics with a shot at winning a historic first gold medal for Australia in women's football at the Games.
Gustavsson said it was too far ahead to say what players will be at the Olympics and that competition for spots will continue right up until that squad is named closer to July, though he was excited by Heyman's passion to perform at the Games.
"That passion and the feeling of unfinished business to medal in the tournament is shared by a lot of players and is a drive and motivator for us in this qualifying window," Gustavsson said.
"I like the fact [Heyman] is on the same page as the rest of the players with the motivation of coming back and wanting to win games, but we need to qualify first.
"We as a team need to be boring and focus on qualifying first."
Heyman already has 61 caps for the Matildas, scoring 20 goals between 2010-18, and she will look to build on that record with key striker and captain Sam Kerr injured and ruled out after ACL surgery last month.
Goalkeeper Lydia Williams (ankle) with defender Charlie Rule (hip) are also unavailable for the Matildas due to injury.
Kerr's absence means defender Steph Catley will wear the captain's armband for upcoming matches, with Sydney FC goalkeeper Jada Whyman, midfielder Chloe Logarzo from Western United and defender Kaitlyn Torpey from San Diego Wave FC called up with Heyman.
Heyman has been in top form, and is currently the A-League Women's golden boot leader with 10 goals in 14 matches.
The Matildas finished top of the group in the second round of Olympic qualifiers in Perth, however they lost their final two matches of the 2023 against Canada 1-0 and 5-0 and will be looking to bounce back with a strong performance against Uzbekistan.
Uzbekistan have only met the Matildas once before, back in 2007, and they were soundly beaten by the Australians, 10-0.
Despite that record Gustavsson is not underestimating the "challenge" ahead to qualify and refused to speculate about his coaching future beyond the Olympics amid rumours of interviewing for other roles following the World Cup.
"It's not about what's important for TG, it's what's important for the Matildas," he said.
"I know how much the players want this [to qualify for the Olympics], and I want to do everything in my power to help them achieve that.
"Something I've gotten good at is not speculating on what's happening past the next event, just focusing on performance in an upcoming event, then it's up to others to judge whether I've done a bad or good job.
"Of course it's a failure if we don't qualify for the Olympics, it's my job to help this team to qualify, but personally, I don't go there. I just focus on what's in front of me."
The Matildas' best finish at the Olympics is fourth place at the Tokyo Games in 2021.
AFC Women's Olympic Qualifiers - Round 3
Uzbekistan v Australia - Saturday, 24 February 8pm AEDT at Bunyodkor Stadium, Tashkent
Australia v Uzbekistan - Wednesday, 28 February 8pm AEDT at Docklands Stadium, Melbourne
Matildas squad: Mackenzie ARNOLD, Ellie CARPENTER, Steph CATLEY (C), Kyra COONEY-CROSS, Caitlin FOORD, Mary FOWLER, Katrina GORRY, Charlotte GRANT, Michelle HEYMAN, Clare HUNT, Alanna KENNEDY, Chloe LOGARZO, Aivi LUIK, Teagan MICAH, Clare POLKINGHORNE, Hayley RASO, Amy SAYER, Kaitlyn TORPEY, Emily VAN EGMOND, Cortnee VINE, Clare WHEELER, Jada WHYMAN, Tameka YALLOP.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.