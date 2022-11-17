The new kits are freshly printed and laid out, and the last pre-season session is in the books.
Canberra United's countdown to the A-League Women 2022-23 season is over and they're confident they have the firepower to rock the competition.
New United coach Njegosh Popovich is especially excited about the potential of ex-Matildas striker Michelle Heyman who he has predicted to wind back the clock and return to world-beating form this season.
"The word 'excitement' comes to mind when we start talking about Michelle Heyman," Popovich said.
"I haven't seen her looking this good for a number of years.
"She looks stronger, fitter and faster than she has in a while.
"So it's an exciting time for me as a coach, and an exciting time for Canberra to have a player like that, in that sort of peak form."
Heyman retired from international football in 2019 after numerous injury hurdles saw her miss a spot on the Matildas team for the 2019 Women's World Cup.
But the 34-year-old is seemingly over those setbacks and has reignited her desire to wear the green and gold again at a home World Cup next year.
"My hand is always up to be back in that squad," Heyman told The Canberra Times.
After what Popovich has seen from the Canberra United legend of late, he has little doubt Heyman is on the verge of having the type of season that will get her back in the national team frame.
"Her motivation will be 2023 and getting herself back into that environment," the coach said.
"I believe in her. I think all of Canberra believe in her, and she definitely still has the capabilities to compete with the best in the world."
Heyman isn't the only one hoping to make a push for the Matildas squad next year and catch the eye of coach Tony Gustavsson, who will be monitoring the domestic competition closely this season.
United midfielder Grace Maher is also determined to be a part of Gustavsson's squad proper after getting a taste with the Matildas training squad back in 2017.
Meanwhile cross-code star Ellie Brush is on an epic comeback trail after suffering a torn ACL twice last year while with Sydney FC.
The Canberra native has returned to her home city - where she won two championships with United - adding some much-needed experience to the young squad as it looks to improve on its seventh-placed finish last season.
"We've got a really good blend of young players that are eager, and experienced players as well in Ellie Brush, Michelle Heyman and Grace Maher," another senior United star Laura Hughes said at the club's season launch.
"I find myself moving into more of a leadership role in my seventh season, too. We've got a good balance but it's important to have that experience.
"Michelle, for, instance has scored a lot of goals and she's won titles with Canberra, so it's important she can show us the way."
The season extending to 20 rounds (and 22 rounds next year) will test the depth of the Canberra United squad, which recruited heavily in the off-season, but Hughes believed it was necessary for the evolution of the league.
"This will strengthen the league and we want to be one of the best in the world, so it's a massive step towards that," she said.
"With the season being longer with 18 games, it's more of a marathon than a sprint.
"Last season we lost a lot in the end of games, so keeping that focus at the end of matches and our fitness up is really important.
"The national teams and overseas clubs want you to play as many games as you can.
"That's where you get better fitness, so it's massive that we can play more games. Injuries may come into it, because there'll be a greater load on teams, but this is the next step for the A-League Women to catch up to Europe."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.