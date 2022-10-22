The Matildas will be out to "prove the doubters wrong" with some tough opponents drawn in their group for the FIFA Women's World Cup starting in July next year in Australia and New Zealand.
The 13th ranked Matildas were drawn in Group B with reigning Olympic gold medallists Canada (ranked seventh), Ireland (ranked 24th) and Nigeria (ranked 45th) on Saturday evening in Auckland.
They will open their campaign against Ireland in Sydney on July 20.
As hosts Australia automatically avoided the top-six teams - USA, Sweden, Germany, England, France and Spain - until the knockout stage.
Goalkeeper Lydia Williams is the only ACT product in the national squad currently, but former Matilda and Canberra United striker Michelle Heyman is hoping to get a call-up for the World Cup with a strong A-League Women season.
Heyman was closely following the draw from afar in the capital, and while finding out the tournament schedule is a highly-anticipated event, she said the Matildas squad would likely be unfazed by the outcome.
"When it comes to World Cup, you want to be the best team there. So no matter who you get put up against, we're going to be fighting to win it," Heyman told The Canberra Times.
"I still remember thinking before the 2015 World Cup, 'Oh no we got the group of death'. But in the long run, we will have to beat every team to be number one.
"We need to show that we can beat any other country."
Heyman believes there could even be an advantage to facing a challenge like Canada in the group stage.
"It gives the girls belief within themselves to know that they have to do everything they can to get out of the group," she said.
"So sometimes it brings the team even closer together."
Facing the prospect of a World Cup at home is sure to put additional pressure on the Matildas, but their performances under coach Tony Gustavsson have hardly been inspiring confidence amongst some pundits, and even fans.
This week former USA star Carli Lloyd expressed that view, but did not point fingers solely at the former assistant coach she used to play under in Gustavsson, instead putting it on the whole group for "still trying to figure things out" and not playing to "their best".
Heyman's teammate, ex-Matilda Ashleigh Sykes still keeps in touch with players in the team, and suggested that after the disappointment of the last World Cup in France where they were among the favourites, at this tournament they will embrace the underdog tag.
"They like being written off, and told they've got no chance. They like proving people wrong," Sykes said.
"Whilst the results against the top tier teams haven't gone our way, I'd say that's a reflection of them going through a rebuilding process and trying to find themselves again, rather than a huge concern.
"They've still got along way to go, but I definitely wouldn't be writing them off, especially at a World Cup at home."
At the last World Cup in 2019, after a hard-fought win over Brazil, captain Sam Kerr famously told critics to "suck on that one".
It's that sort of reaction which Sykes said reveals how the less than ideal lead-up could actually help lead to a big turnaround.
"It can be really unifying playing an 'us against them card'," the Canberra United star said.
"So I'd say the more they hear any of that noise, they'll be chomping at the bit to get stuck in and prove the doubters wrong."
