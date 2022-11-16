Canberra United players are hoping a successful team campaign will launch individuals back into Matildas selection conversations as they fight to put themselves on the World Cup radar.
The lure of earning a Matildas call up for one of the biggest moments in Australian soccer history will add an extra edge to the A-League Women's season.
Matildas coach Tony Gustavvson has relocated to Australia ahead of the tournament next year, and players are on notice to step up if they want to be considered for his final squad.
That's good news for international hopefuls like Michelle Heyman and Grace Maher, who many fear have been forgotten by national selectors after spending their careers in Australia rather than abroad.
Heyman is the most prolific goal-scorer in ALW history, while Maher burst on to the scene as a teenager and was called into the Matildas training squad off the back of a title-winning season with Canberra in 2017.
Now the 23-year-old wants to break back into the national set up and says the best avenue for anyone's World Cup chances is team success.
"Playing for the Matildas has always been a goal and dream of mine," Maher said.
"If I'm honest and look back at past performances, and ask am I at that level, the answer would be probably not.
"So this season will be telling for me. It's really big for Canberra and for the push to a senior team call up. I know I'm focused on each game and if we get results, and I play my part, I have every belief that Matildas call up could be on the horizon.
"Tony Gustavvson has spoken about shoring up the team for next year, but if you put in performances for your team - whether it be goals or assists for someone like me - I believe they can't ignore that stuff.
"If that call up doesn't come now, it's about showing you've got potential for the future.
"My first call up came off the back us winning a premiership and me leading in assists ... so that's where all your focus goes and hopefully it pays off."
Canberra will start its season with a clash against Perth Glory at McKellar Park on Saturday, with Maher now one of the established players with 72 caps to her name.
She will be a key cog in the new-look midfield, which will also include Chinese international Wu Chengshu.
They'll have the important job of giving Heyman a quality platform to do what she does best, and collectively they'll be hoping to guide Canberra back into the play-offs.
New coach Njegosh Popovich has effectively completely overhauled the roster and brought in international talent to support some returning personnel.
Popovich has given Maher a licence to roam in attack to give Canberra another threat in front of goals.
"I'm really enjoying that freedom," Maher said. "I think that's playing to my strengths and I'm keen to see how it all works.
"At 17 years old, maybe I wasn't ready for that. I've still got a way to go, but I know I want to be ready to thrive if I get a chance at the international level."
Maher joined Canberra as a 15-year-old before moving to Melbourne Victory, then Iceland, back to Melbourne and then deciding to return to where it all began in 2020.
"It all happened pretty quickly for me, I went from getting my first Canberra United contract into the Junior Matildas then Young Matildas. That was from ages 15-17," Maher said.
"For a few it keeps going, but I had circumstances that prevented me from continuing that path. I guess I had to take two steps back to take one step forward.
"I've got my identity as a player now, but that was evolving when I was a teenager. It's about fine-tuning it now and working on the things I know still need improvement."
A-LEAGUE WOMEN'S ROUND ONE
Saturday: Canberra United v Perth Glory at McKellar Park, 3pm
I started in journalism because I loved sport and wanted to write about something of deep interest to me. As sports editor that has developed into a passion for breaking news, holding people accountable and being an honest voice in the sport community. Email: chris.dutton@canberratimes.com.au
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
