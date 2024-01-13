United striker secures 'legend' status with record 100th A-League goal

The sportings gods couldn't have scripted a better moment for Michelle Heyman in the inaugural A-League Unite Round.
Trailing Adelaide by one goal in tough conditions at Leichhardt Oval, with Canberra United's finals hopes hanging by a thread, the veteran striker secured a piece of A-Leagues history to lift her side to a 3-1 victory.
A sensational second-half brace in just two minutes saw Heyman reach - and surpass - a record-setting 100 A-League goals in unforgettable scenes on Saturday night in Sydney.
She now has scored 101 goals in an incredible 15-year career in the league.
"We've witnessed a special moment in A-Leagues history," commentator and former Matilda Teresa Polias said after Heyman's milestone.
"Despite the lack of resources, short seasons, developing the financial side of the game, she's continually been able to craft her game and hone her strengths to become a legend."
Heyman's first goal came when Canberra had their backs against the wall after Adelaide's Isabel Hodgson scored a minute into the second half in punishing 30-degree heat and high humidity.
In the 50th minute, the 35-year-old got on the end of a long ball on a break and after some missed opportunities in the first half, Heyman made sure Adelaide goalkeeper Annalee Grove would not stop this shot.
Right after the equaliser Heyman then scored a clinical header to give Canberra the lead, before Vesna Milivojevic joined the party with a screamer of a strike from the edge of the box to seal her spot leading the league's golden boot race.
Canberra fans will get a chance to celebrate Heyman when United return to McKellar Park next Saturday to face Melbourne Victory.
"Michelle's story is so amazing," Polias added about Heyman's A-League legacy.
"The word that comes to my mind is perseverance.
"She came into the league at the beginning as virtually an unknown and she's worked her way to greatness."
CANBERRA UNITED 3 (M.Heyman 2, V.Milivojevic) bt ADELAIDE UNITED 1 (I.Hodgson)
