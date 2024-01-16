'Fitter' Heyman raring for Matildas call-up five years after retirement

Talk of Michelle Heyman's potential selection for the Matildas as Sam Kerr's Olympics replacement continues to gain steam, and the Canberra United veteran believes she has plenty to offer at international level.
Fresh off scoring her record-setting 100th A-League Women's goal, Heyman said she's ready to wear the green and gold once again if Matildas coach Tony Gustavsson makes that call.
"I would love to put on the jersey again," Heyman said.
"But in saying that I'm just going to continue to work towards getting more three points and hopefully climb up that ladder."
Heyman retired from international soccer in 2019, prior to the Women's World Cup that year.
However last year she put her hand back up for Matildas selection, dreaming of a home World Cup appearance.
Though it didn't eventuate, watching the tournament at home Heyman still recognised the value she could bring the Tillies. She even believes parts of her game have improved since her last Matildas cap.
"My football hasn't gone down poorly at all since I last retired," Heyman said.
"I think I'm fitter than what I was when I was in the Matildas.
"The game has definitely changed a lot since my time in the Matildas.
"I run more [kilometres] at Canberra United than what I've ever did in the Matildas programme.
"So my fitness has definitely changed and I'm a leader - I bring a lot more experience into that squad if I was ever called back up."
Heyman is in fine form at club level with Canberra.
Last weekend she scored her 100th and 101st goal in the league - a feat no other player has, and now she's set her sights on her 150th.
"To go on the field with this group and to hit that milestone was truly inspiring. It's a moment I'll never forget," Heyman said.
"It's wild to think back on my first goal, and I had the same celebration, actually.
"The photos are pretty cute when you look back at little fat me playing for Central Coast Mariners scoring my first goal.
"That feeling was the exact same feeling as what I had on the weekend, which I think is truly so special.
"Over 16 years, this game makes me so happy and scoring goals gives me the exact same feeling as what I did when I was nine years old.
"Football is in my blood, and I'm really happy that I got to [get to 100 goals] with this club."
Canberra fans have a chance to celebrate Heyman when United host Melbourne Victory on Saturday.
