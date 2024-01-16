The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

'Fitter' Heyman raring for Matildas call-up five years after retirement

Melanie Dinjaski
By Melanie Dinjaski
January 16 2024 - 7:01pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Talk of Michelle Heyman's potential selection for the Matildas as Sam Kerr's Olympics replacement continues to gain steam, and the Canberra United veteran believes she has plenty to offer at international level.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Dinjaski

Melanie Dinjaski

Sports Reporter

Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.