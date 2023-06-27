Throsby Home of Football delayed again

Another budget, another delay. While the ACT government's budget might say the Throsby Home of Football's expected to be finished by December next year, they're not expecting it to be.
Now it's not expected to be completed until 2025 at the earliest, although an official date's yet to be set.
Initial works were hoped to begin late next year as the project continued to be dogged by delays.
It was initially meant to be finished before 2023 so that it could be used as a training base for next month's women's World Cup. But not a single sod has been turned.
Throsby's yet to receive planning approval, although the government hoped that would happen next month.
The government has committed $29 million to it, with Capital Football also pledging $4.5 million to the project.
But that total of $33.5 million was expected to fall well short of being able to deliver the original plan.
Escalating building costs have it now pegged at $49 million and rising.
Capital Football had hoped the federal government might cover the shortfall, but Anthony Albanese's yet to come to the party.
There's been ongoing rumours the project wouldn't go ahead, but the ACT government was "confident" it would - although it might not be as per the full original plans unless further funding can be found.
Meanwhile, in a boost for the booming Stromlo area, the government committed $1.2 million to the Stromlo Forest Park district playing fields, which was expected to be completed by October next year.
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times.
