Throsby Home of Football delayed again

David Polkinghorne
By David Polkinghorne
June 27 2023 - 5:00pm
The Throsby Home of Football has been delayed again, and won't be finished until at least 2025. Picture supplied
Another budget, another delay. While the ACT government's budget might say the Throsby Home of Football's expected to be finished by December next year, they're not expecting it to be.

