What now for the Matildas' Canberra hero Michelle Heyman?

A 10-0 win over Uzbekistan sealed the Matildas' ticket to the Paris Games and at the centre of it all wasn't Sam Kerr or Caitlin Foord, but Canberra United's own Heyman - a veteran who last played for Australia six years ago, retired in 2019 and went on a tear when she came back in 2020 to now be the A-League's leading goal-scorer.