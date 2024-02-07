The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

'Changed my life': How booze ban, training changes got Heyman back to the Tillies

Melanie Dinjaski
By Melanie Dinjaski
February 8 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Michelle Heyman may have earned a surprise Matildas call-up at 35, but the veteran Canberra United striker believes she's in the best shape of her career, courtesy of a turning point five years ago.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Dinjaski

Melanie Dinjaski

Sports Reporter

Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.