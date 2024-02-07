'Changed my life': How booze ban, training changes got Heyman back to the Tillies

Michelle Heyman may have earned a surprise Matildas call-up at 35, but the veteran Canberra United striker believes she's in the best shape of her career, courtesy of a turning point five years ago.
A major change in her lifestyle right around the time she retired from international soccer in 2019 was the catalyst.
Then 30, Heyman had been in the Matildas squad for eight years since making her debut in 2010 and dealt with multiple knee and ankle injuries, as well as anxiety. Enough was enough, and she walked away.
It was around this time the forward began dating her now-partner, Christine, whom she credits for inspiring the second-wind of her career, with a 2020 comeback at Canberra United marking a fresh approach.
"She definitely helped me and changed my life for the better," Heyman told The Canberra Times.
"My partner wanted to do a year without drinking, so it made it really easy for me to jump on board.
"It's not like I had a drinking problem or anything, but it slows down your recovery, and having more of that knowledge has helped me since I've come out of retirement.
"You can see that in the way that I run and how I'm moving with the ball. I'm actually faster now than what I was in the Matildas back then."
Heyman quitting alcohol and improving her habits off the field saw her rediscover a love of the game, and it showed, winning the Julie Dolan Medal in the 2020-21 A-League Women season.
Heyman hasn't taken a backwards step since, just recently scoring her record 100th A-League goal, and it's all led to this point - replacing Matildas superstar Sam Kerr for two important Olympic qualifiers this month, with a chance to earn a spot on the Australian squad headed to Paris in July.
"I don't drink anymore, I don't go out partying, there's none of that," Heyman said.
"I like to eat good food and I work at Recovery Lab at Braddon where I get to do ice baths, sauna and compression boots all the time.
"So I'm doing everything possible for my body to be able to perform. Without that, I don't think I'd be where I am today."
As for any concerns Heyman is at risk of injury when she returns to the international stage against Uzbekistan, she's confident her body will hold up.
"We spend more time now in the gym doing strength and conditioning," Heyman said. "My quads have grown in size which helps support my knees, because I used to have a lot of knee pain when I retired the first time."
Heyman expects to pick up where she left off with the Matildas by scoring goals, and winning games. The biggest adjustment is the huge rise in popularity, Football Australia support, and the financial boost that comes with donning the green and gold in 2024.
At the 2015 Women's World Cup, Heyman only earned $750 for helping the side reach the quarter-finals. While Heyman does still work part-time alongside her United duties to pay the bills and a mortgage, times have changed for Matildas nowadays, with players awarded over $250,000 each for their fourth-place World Cup finish last year.
"It's insane. They have 25 Matildas staff now - that's more than the players," Heyman said. "It's a completely different world."
Now Heyman wants to prove to Matildas coach Tony Gustavsson, her proud United teammates, the rest of Australia and even herself that she belongs.
"Being able to lay it back off to Mary Fowler, to send out to Caitlin Foord to cross it in to me, sounds pretty amazing," she said.
"I feel like I've played with some of them for so many years that it's going to be second nature.
"I know their runs, their movement, and in the last five years I've just been supporting the girls, so I've watched a lot more football.
"Being back in the Matildas training environment will help remind my body and mind how much quicker international football is to the A-League, but I'm ready for it."
AFC Women's Olympic Qualifiers - Round 3
Uzbekistan v Australia - Saturday, February 24, 8pm AEDT at Bunyodkor Stadium, Tashkent
Australia v Uzbekistan - Wednesday, February 28, 8pm AEDT at Docklands Stadium, Melbourne
Matildas squad: Mackenzie ARNOLD, Ellie CARPENTER, Steph CATLEY (C), Kyra COONEY-CROSS, Caitlin FOORD, Mary FOWLER, Katrina GORRY, Charlotte GRANT, Michelle HEYMAN, Clare HUNT, Alanna KENNEDY, Chloe LOGARZO, Aivi LUIK, Teagan MICAH, Clare POLKINGHORNE, Hayley RASO, Amy SAYER, Kaitlyn TORPEY, Emily VAN EGMOND, Cortnee VINE, Clare WHEELER, Jada WHYMAN, Tameka YALLOP.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.