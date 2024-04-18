Canberra's quest to re-sign Heyman despite 'minimalistic' budget

Now Canberra United have been green-lit to compete in the 2024-25 A-League Women season thanks to a funding lifeline from the ACT government, attention has shifted to locking in their biggest star - Michelle Heyman.
The Matildas striker is keen to keep playing in Canberra, and Capital Football chief executive Samantha Farrow confirmed the United captain is "absolutely" top of the list to re-sign as rival clubs in Australia and abroad circle.
First though, Farrow wants to appoint an "independent" general manager for United that will put together the team and its coaching staff as soon as possible.
"I really hope [Heyman] will be a part of it," Farrow said. "She has been a big part of Canberra United for the last few years."
Farrow had been reluctant to discuss contracts with players or coaches given the uncertainty of next season, which has left the squad in limbo for months.
But following the government's $200,000 funding boost on Wednesday in addition to its advanced $250,000 payment and contributions from the Save Canberra United fundraiser adding another $75,000 - and growing - Capital Football could commit to running the women's team for one more season.
"I hope every player that is here is keen to stick around, we can come to an agreement and get this done quickly," Farrow said.
"I'm going to try to get to it as quick as I possibly can, because these girls need security."
Save Canberra United group spokesperson Sue Read said Heyman wanted to stay in the capital, but she was wary that her value may have increased since a Matildas recall in February and a possible Olympics tilt.
"I think she wants to stay here and she wants to win," Read said.
"We'd love her to have the salary she's worth. I know she has been batting away offers from all over the world. So for us to secure her - this is base level - we need to make sure we've got enough money."
Despite securing necessary government funding to run the team, Farrow said it's unlikely multi-year player contracts will be offered due to United's "minimalistic" budget, and Capital Football still chasing an additional $200,000 to address a shortfall for additional services.
Farrow was still hopeful that an A-League Men bid would be successful in the near future to take over operation of United though.
"I need to have a conversation with the A-League Men bid team around how we are going to work together, because if we can offer multi-year contracts, we will, but realistically we only have funding for 12 months," she said.
"We'd all hope that this A-League bid is in place for the next season ... we can't keep appealing to government for funding year after year.
"My job for the next 12 months is to try and get this team to break even and hand it over in a really strong position."
