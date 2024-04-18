The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Canberra's quest to re-sign Heyman despite 'minimalistic' budget

Melanie Dinjaski
By Melanie Dinjaski
April 19 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Now Canberra United have been green-lit to compete in the 2024-25 A-League Women season thanks to a funding lifeline from the ACT government, attention has shifted to locking in their biggest star - Michelle Heyman.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Dinjaski

Melanie Dinjaski

Sports Reporter

Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know. If you have a story worth sharing, get in touch!

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.