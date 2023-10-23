The Department of Defence has released a full list of top officials who hold invitation-only airline memberships after the Australian Public Service Commission tightened transparency requirements.
Until this month, not all departments released information on which officials had received invitation-only airline access, such as Qantas' Chairman's Lounge, because the memberships are technically priceless.
But the Public Service Commission has advised agencies they should be publishing airline memberships on their quarterly gifts and benefits registers. The logs track gifts and benefits accepted by officials, valued at $100 and over.
The advice was issued after department secretaries agreed there should be a consistent approach across the service at a meeting on October 11.
The rule change confirms that nearly every department head holds Qantas Chairman's Lounge membership.
The status of acting Home Affairs secretary Stephanie Foster and acting Services Australia chief executive officer Chris Birrer remain unclear, as their agencies have only identified "executives" more broadly on their registers.
Defence has released a separate log to list all 28 memberships held by department officials, including Chairman's Lounge and Virgin's Beyond Lounge.
The list includes public servants and personnel at the SES ranks and 3 star levels, including Defence secretary Greg Moriarty and Chief of the Defence Force General Angus Campbell.
Former senator Rex Patrick welcomed the rule change after he failed to obtain this information during a Senate estimates hearing in 2018.
In response to a question on notice from the then-Senator, Defence officials wrote that, "Qantas and Virgin Australia have advised that, due to privacy considerations, they are unable to share information about the number of Defence personnel that have accepted Chairman's Lounge or The Club memberships."
Mr Patrick said it was "entirely appropriate" that Defence release the information.
"Where membership is given to an 'invite only' airline lounge as a result of a person's role or position inside government, it is entirely appropriate that it be disclosed," he said.
"Whilst I congratulate the Australian Public Service Commissioner for changing the guidelines to include these exclusive clubs in reporting requirements, I am disappointed it has taken so long for this to occur."
Mr Patrick said increased transparent "will put pressure on senior officials to adjust or explain their travel habits".
"Do they fly particular airlines, perhaps at a higher cost to the taxpayer, just to enjoy VIP treatment?"
He referred to revelations made by news.com.au that head of the AUKUS program Vice-Admiral Jonathan Mead spent $197,000 on six trips to Washington DC and two trips to London.
"Every one of those flights involved long haul outbound and inbound flights with Qantas," he said.
"Admiral Mead enjoys an invitation to the Qantas Chairman's lounge, which also grants access to first class lounges with partner airlines."
